Donald Trump has told the Norwegian prime minister that he “no longer feels an obligation to think purely of peace” after he wasn’t given the Nobel Peace Prize.

Over the weekend, Trump ramped up his aggression towards Greenland by threatening to impose tariffs on key European allies over their opposition to him taking control of the Arctic territory, which is part of the Kingdom of Denmark.

Trump has said he wants a “complete and total purchase” of Greenland, which he baselessly claims is essential for US security.

Now, Trump has decided to connect his desire for Greenland with his obvious bitterness at not being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize last year by writing a deranged letter to the prime minister of Norway, where the Nobel committee is based.

In the letter, the president told Norway’s Jonas Gahr Støre: “Considering your country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of peace, although it will always be predominant.”

Trump went on to say he would now “think about what is good and proper for the United States of America,” and before moving onto the issue of Greenland.

He claimed Denmark is unable to defence the region from Russia and China, before questioning why the European nation has “right of ownership” to Greenland.

“There are no written documents, it’s only that a boat landed there hundreds of years ago, but we had boats landing there also.”

Trump laughably went on to claim he has “done more for NATO than any other person since its founding, and now, NATO should do something for the United States.”

“The world is not secure unless we have complete and total control of Greenland,” he added.

Reacting on social media, many labelled the letter “insane” and the “words of a man who is having some sort of serious mental breakdown.”

Whatever people's views on Trump's broader politics, these are the words of a man who is having some sort of serious mental breakdown. This is not simply rhetoric designed to provoke a response. I'm not sure how much longer US lawmakers and the US cabinet can ignore this fact. https://t.co/esjItRSSRM — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) January 19, 2026

This is insane. Trump just wrote a letter to the prime minister of Norway essentially saying “you didn’t give me the Nobel Peace Prize so I’m choosing to invade Greenland because of it.” This is INSANE. It’s about to get a lot worse. pic.twitter.com/L2hysxLJjJ — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) January 19, 2026