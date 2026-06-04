Keir Starmer has hit out Elon Musk, accusing him of trying to ‘whip up division’ in the UK with his response to Henry Nowak’s murder.

During a visit to York on Thursday, the prime minister told Sky News Musk was using Nowak’s death to “interfere in our politics.”

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He said: “We need to assert who we are as a country because Musk again has been interfering in our politics in the last few days, trying to whip up division. That is not who we are in Britain.

“In Britain we are reasonable, tolerant people and when we have a terrible case like Henry’s, we react calmly as his family have done.”

BREAKING: Starmer accuses Elon Musk of 'trying to whip up division in the UK' following the murder of Henry Nowak



📺 Sky 501 pic.twitter.com/MAcWbx1IQd — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 4, 2026

Amidst the widespread shock and anger at the actions of police officers in Nowak’s death, Musk has been sharing inflammatory and divisive posts on X.

This includes far-right posts claiming the police are being “brainwashed to discriminate against natives” and baseless accusations of ‘two-tier policing’ in the UK, suggesting white people and people from ethnic minorities are treated differently.

Musk has also shared posts from far-right thug Tommy Robinson on his X account, amplifying these posts so they reach millions of people on the platform.

This is not the first time Musk has tried to capitalise on unrest and protests in the UK, such as the ones seen in Southampton on Tuesday.

The Tesla CEO encouraged racist riots in the wake of the Southport killings in 2024, and also delivered an inflammatory message to the Unite the Kingdom rally last year.

Musk simply loves nothing more than spouting nonsense lies about the UK, a country of which he knows absolutely nothing.