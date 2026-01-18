It’s all so predictable, isn’t it? Donald Trump has threatened to slap tariffs on the UK and a host of European countries, with the aim of getting his hands on Greenland. Attention has since turned to the responses of our party leaders – and Nigel Farage is copping some serious flak.

ALSO READ: ‘We choose Denmark over the USA’ – Greenland PM

What does Donald Trump want with Greenland?

The increasingly erratic US President has set his sights on acquiring Greenland as an American territory. He has cranked up the rhetoric in recent weeks, and now finds himself on a direct collision course with NATO and its member nations. The policy is proving to be unpopular one, though.

Recent opinion polls show that most Americans are opposed to Donald Trump’s desire for a territorial expansion. As his ratings in the polls continue to plummet, the 79-year-old is defying public sentiment and pressing on, arguing that bringing Greenland under US control ‘is a matter of national security’.

His insistence that Greenland is vulnerable to attack from Russia or China is struggling to hold water. Protesters on the sprawling island have taken to the streets of their cities, with thousands demonstrating against the Trump Administration in the capital city of Nuuk.

Will the US impose tariffs on the UK?

In the last week, a group of European nations – including the UK – have sent military representatives to Greenland, in an apparent show of support for its sovereignty and allegiance with Denmark. However, this has been perceived as a slight by Trump, who has gone back to his old favourite.

Not getting his own way so far, the Republican leader is hoping to strong-arm and bully his weary allies into dropping their resistance. He has threatened to impose tariffs of 10% on all goods from the UK, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Finland.

Nigel Farage ‘sits on the fence’ with Greenland response

Keir Starmer has responded forcefully, vowing to pursue his grievances with the US authorities. Has has the backing of Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch, who supports the PM’s statement that Greenland’s future ‘must be decided by its people’. Nigel Farage, however, struck a different tone.

We don’t always agree with the US government and in this case we certainly don’t. These tariffs will hurt us.



If Greenland is vulnerable to malign influences, then have another look at Diego Garcia. https://t.co/z0r0IUlD6I — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) January 17, 2026

Party leaders fuming with ‘pathetic’ response from Nigel Farage

His response has been labelled ‘mealy-mouthed’ by some critics online, and he’s drawn the ire of Ed Davey. The Liberal Democrat leader, who has been fiercely opposed to Trump, Musk, and their various acolytes, branded Farage ‘pathetic’, and accused him of ‘bootlicking’ the president.

“President Donald Trump is targeting us for standing with our allies, and yet, the best you can do is say ‘we will agree to disagree’? Pathetic. You can always count on Farage to bootlick for Trump rather than stand up for Britain.” | Ed Davey

Zack Polanski has also stuck the boot in, asserting that Nigel Farage and Reform are nothing more than ‘puppets’ for the American regime.

“This is the chickens coming home to roost for Nigel Farage. Reform UK are Donald Trump’s puppets. They will always defend the rich and the powerful, and they are in it totally for themselves.” | Zack Polanski