There have been violent clashes against police in Southampton as protests take place over the death of Henry Nowak.

On Tuesday evening, a demonstration took place as hundreds voiced their anger at the police’s handling of Nowak’s murder by Vickrum Digwa.

Bodycam footage released this week showed 18-year-old Nowak being handcuffed by officers as he tells them “I can’t breathe.” Digwa had lied to officers at the scene of the stabbing, claiming he had been the victim of a racist attack.

The shocking case has sparked widespread condemnation and anger about the actions of the police.

READ NEXT: Keir Starmer accuses Farage of ‘whipping up’ division with response to Henry Nowak’s death

After starting at Southampton Central Police Station, Tuesday’s protest gathered close to the family home of Digwa, who has been sentenced to life for the killing.

The scenes ended up turning violent though, as chairs, cans and flares were thrown at police in riot gear, the BBC reports.

Two people have been arrested over the disorder.

What’s going on in Southampton isn’t about injustice, it’s about male violence.



It’s knuckle dragging scum being incited into angry mobs by multimillionaires.



They’re bored, racist radicalised idiots.



pic.twitter.com/XGZFyS1Cy9 — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) June 2, 2026

The events have been condemned by home secretary Shabana Mahmood, who labelled the violence “completely unacceptable.”

The clashes came on the same day that Nigel Farage had called for people to respond with “pure, cold rage” to Nowak’s death.

In a video message on Tuesday morning, Farage peddled lines about a ‘two-tier Britain’ and ‘white lives matter.’

Many accused the Reform leader of trying to stoke up violence and division in the wake of Nowak’s death, and lo and behold, that’s what’s happened.

Nigel Farage asked people to respond with "pure cold rage” today.



Here you go, Nigel.



Looks a lot like incitement.

https://t.co/xFTIYTCEz1 — Barry Malone (@malonebarry) June 2, 2026

There was also anger towards Farage’s message because of the Nowak family’s specific wishes for Henry’s death not to be used “to create further hatred, division or tension.”

Referencing the comments from Nowak’s father, Mark, Mahmood said on Tuesday evening: “The Nowak family made a powerful call to us all yesterday to not let Henry’s death be used to create further division, hatred or tension.

“There can be no justification for hijacking this tragedy to stir up violence and disorder. Those responsible can expect to face the full force of the law.

“I thank the police who have tonight shown great bravery and calm in the face of disgraceful violence directed at them.”