If you wanted a visual metaphor of where diplomatic relations between the US and the UK are heading, look no further. The NBA fixture between Orlando Magic and Memphis Grizzlies was held in London on Sunday evening – and the crowd made their feelings on Trump and Greenland known.

Donald Trump doubles down on Greenland

The increasingly erratic US President has set his sights on acquiring Greenland as an American territory. He has cranked up the rhetoric in recent weeks, and now finds himself on a direct collision course with NATO and its member nations – and tariffs are back on the table.

The 79-year-old leader says he will pursue a 10% tariff rate on all goods from the UK, Denmark, and several other European nations in NATO, after they sent military representatives to the island this week, rising to 25% in June… unless they change their tone on Greenland’s sovereignty.

Trump’s insistence that Greenland is vulnerable to attack from Russia or China is struggling to hold water – and it is threatening to become a toxic issue for the administration. Not only is there a lack of support for this policy stateside, but it is being overwhelmingly rejected elsewhere.

WATCH: Calls of ‘Leave Greenland Alone’ at London NBA fixture

Basketball fans who attended the London NBA game were also asked to observe the American national anthem. However, the Star Spangled Banner was interrupted by shouts of ‘Leave Greenland Alone’ – which drew loud, extended cheers from many in the crowd.

During the Magic Grizzlies intro, a loud shout of “Leave Greenland alone” from the crowd cuts through the US national anthem and is met with cheers from the British crowd. pic.twitter.com/xPbDgbErUB — James Plowright (@British_Buzz) January 18, 2026

Loud booing for the US national anthem at the O2 this evening.



"Leave Greenland alone!" got a massive cheer. pic.twitter.com/X8HSRGg0Nl — Chris Daw KC (@crimlawuk) January 18, 2026

Basketball match overshadowed by politics, Trump, and Greenland

Elsewhere, Zia Yusuf moaned about the game being hosted in London on Sunday – despite it being projected to bring in revenue of around £100 million. Reform’s head of policy was annoyed that Mayor Sadiq Khan was promoting the match – and ‘ignoring British values’.

Emily Thornberry was scathing in her criticism of Zia Yusuf, and accused Reform of ‘wanting to turn everything into a culture war’. The Labour MP for Islington South talked-up the benefits of hosting the match in the UK, and mocked her political opponent’s reaction online.

“Basketball is woke now? God forbid the Mayor celebrates £100 million being put into London’s economy. Wish I’d had a chance to discuss Reform’s desperate attempts to turn everything into a culture war when I was on Sky News this morning – but so much else going on!” | Emily Thornberry