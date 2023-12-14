The Israeli ambassador to the UK looks to have rejected the idea of a two-state solution during an interview with Sky News.

When pressed on the question of Palestinians having their own state, Tzipi Hotovely told Mark Austin: “Absolutely no.”

Asked how there can be peace without a Palestinian state, she added: “Israel knows today, and the world should know now that the Palestinians never wanted to have a state next to Israel.

“They want to have a state from the river to the sea. They are saying it loud and clear.

“It’s now two months after the war started. The Palestinian Authority didn’t condemn this massacre (7 October). It’s such a big problem.”

The comments come as president Joe Biden warned that Israel was losing international support because of its “indiscriminate bombing” of Gaza.

The president spoke out with unusually strong language speaking out in unusually strong language just hours before the United Nations demanded a humanitarian ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

Biden specifically called out Itamar Ben-Gvir, the leader of a far-right Israeli party and the minister of national security in Mr Netanyahu’s governing coalition, who opposes a two-state solution and has called for Israel to reassert control over all of the West Bank and Gaza.

