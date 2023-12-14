Rishi Sunak has dismissed dissent over his Rwanda Bill by cantankerous Tory MPs as “debating society” behaviour and said he is working “tirelessly” to get the plan off the ground.

The Prime Minister won a crunch vote in the Commons on his emergency legislation aimed at reviving the policy to deport some asylum seekers to the African nation.

But he faces further opposition to his Bill from hardliners and more moderate wings of his party when it returns to the Commons next year.

Right-wing Tory factions have threatened to vote down the Bill unless it is hardened, including by denying asylum seekers individual appeals.

The plan forms part of a Conservative plan to bring down overall migration, which has become a point of contention after ONS figures revealed that the numbers have hit record highs post-Brexit.

But debating the matter on The Last Leg, Martin Lewis put forward a different way of thinking about it:

