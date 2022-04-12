Liz Truss will be rubbing her hands at recent revelations that the prime minister and the chancellor have both been hit with lockdown party fines.

As one person pointed out on Twitter, she “must be thrilled that no one ever invites her to parties” in light of what’s gone on.

Like the chancellor, Truss is a sucker for a photo op.

Usually, she is mocked up in snaps similar to her hero Margaret Thatcher, but it seems she has gone rouge this time and it is pretty weird, to be honest, as she sits beside an apple tree.

The image has gone viral on the internet, but it is a pic from 2018.

Sophie Ellen Lachowycz, Course Director for Fashion, Media and Promotion at West Suffolk College’s Art and Design School has photographed South West Norfolk MP Elizabeth Truss for the ‘209 Women’ national initiative.

Sophie said “After being asked to join the project, I chose to photograph Elizabeth Truss as I wanted to promote our region and her constituency. Elizabeth is a great example of a female MP that has worked hard to achieve a successful career and has recently been utilising social media to portray a realistic view of life as a politician.”

Sophie continued “Elizabeth also has a great sense of style and a love of colour, which I thought would fuse well with my fashion photography specialism.”

She has form in the apple arena though. This is an actual Liz Truss quote: “At the moment, we import two thirds of all of our apples. We import nine tenths of all of our pears. We import two thirds of our cheese. THAT IS A DISGRACE.”

As you can see in the video below, she is pretty passionate about it.

Watch

Reactions

As the pic went viral this is what people had to say:

1.

Is Liz Truss auditioning for Tory leadership or The Handmaid's Tale? pic.twitter.com/LWyvSODrEn — Ethan Jones 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🇺🇦 (@Ethan4Rhuthun) April 12, 2022

2.

Here you go, Liz Truss, I fixed it for you.

The temptation was too much#LizTruss pic.twitter.com/Q2BwpQKkXu — The Sting (@TSting18) April 12, 2022

3.

Anyway, in the style of Liz Truss, here is an old photo of me holding a mysterious root vegetable I got in a veg box. I would also like to be famous, thank you. pic.twitter.com/pQfYC9m49V — Alison K. Brown 🇬🇧🇳🇱🇪🇺🇺🇦 (@alisonkatebr) April 12, 2022

4.

Liz Truss, just before she got humanity thrown out of paradise. pic.twitter.com/OplF2qOi69 — THE SECRET TORY 🗽 (@secrettory12) April 11, 2022

5.

We need more ministers with real job experience like Liz Truss (emerged from the mist in glades to dispense apples that put you into a coma until true love’s first kiss) pic.twitter.com/SK8fmkAXPT — James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 12, 2022

6.

How it started How it's going pic.twitter.com/8fM4XSR0BF — William Overman (@Will_Overman) April 12, 2022

7.

8.

From a history of art perspective, obviously the apples represent biblical evil while the red cape is a symbol of wealth and power. The plain background suggests the sitter needs no adornment, she’s delighted with herself as she is. The fallen apples are, of course, lost causes. pic.twitter.com/Ir3ueebmKp — Flic Everett (@fliceverett) April 12, 2022

9.

Just put the prompt “Liz Truss with Apples” into Wombo and it did not disappoint pic.twitter.com/V8BWPWw7ad — That_Steve_Beck 🇺🇦 (@stevejbeck) April 12, 2022

10.

Please don't let it be a naked one — Judith Jennings (@Jennings55Jr) April 12, 2022

11.

is this that AI app and someone has typed "put terrible politicians into old Dutch paintings?" — Rob Manuel 🧻 (@robmanuel) April 12, 2022

12.

"I wanna look proper in touch with the people. Take a photo of me looking like a painting, the plebs still love Vermeer, right?!" — Chris Washington (@c_washington) April 12, 2022

13.

Securing apple sauce for those all-important pork markets. pic.twitter.com/UMT3GMcc60 — Paul Tanter (@paultanter) April 12, 2022

14.

She'll be jetting off around the globe soon selling cider – while No.10 are busy at home drinking it #PartyGate pic.twitter.com/j7Atq6cZ5e — WeAreTheDeeplyUnhelpful48% 🇪🇺 #FBPE #RejoinEU 🍀 (@WeRThe48Percent) April 12, 2022

15.

🤣🤣🤣



Worst of all, it's real! pic.twitter.com/IxcBocviat — Heppy is now Non-Dom with a Green Card 🇺🇦 🏳️‍🌈 (@ChangeGotToCome) April 12, 2022

16.

Actual Liz Truss quote:



"At the moment, we import two thirds of all of our apples. We import nine tenths of all of our pears. We import two thirds of our cheese. THAT IS A DISGRACE." https://t.co/SfSb6XvxOj — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) April 12, 2022

