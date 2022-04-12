Scotland’s First Minister has said both the Prime Minister and Chancellor should resign after receiving fines over parties being held in Downing Street.

The Met said on Tuesday that at least 30 more fines were issued over the partygate saga, with a spokesman for Number 10 confirming both Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak were among the recipients.

Bereaved families have said there is “simply no way” the Prime Minister and Chancellor can continue in their posts, after they were told they will be fined as part of a police probe into allegations of lockdown parties held at Downing Street.

The Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group called for Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak to step down after their “truly shameless” behaviour.

Lobby Akinnola, spokesman for the group, said it is “unbelievably painful” to know that the PM was breaking his own lockdown rules while families were cut off from their dying loved ones because they followed them.

Inevitably, calls for their resignations swelled in the hours after the announcement, with Nicola Sturgeon among those calling for them to step down.

On Twitter, the First Minister said: “Boris Johnson must resign. He broke the law and repeatedly lied to parliament about it.

“The basic values of integrity and decency – essential to the proper working of any parliamentary democracy – demand that he go.

“And he should take his out of touch Chancellor with him.”

Ms Sturgeon’s deputy John Swinney added: “The Prime Minister broke the law he put in place. He must resign.”

Reactions

There are some of the best reactions to the fines:

A reminder of when Boris Johnson said he was "furious" to see footage of staff joking about holding illegal parties in Downing Street.



All the while he knew he had attended them himself. pic.twitter.com/kiJw2iBQZw — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) April 12, 2022

Bet Boris Johnson’s pretty pissed off at whoever made up that law he broke right now — James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 12, 2022

They died in their thousands from Covid, cut off from those they loved – alone except for NHS staff. We were at their deathbeds, risking our lives to be there. And I cannot forgive the law-makers turned law-breakers who thought they were above us all.https://t.co/kze7H1bTlq — Rachel Clarke (@doctor_oxford) April 12, 2022

Johnson and Sunak make history – found by police to have broken the laws they set. 3 months ago both would probably have been finished. Now certainly Johnson and possibly Sunak will resist calls to quit. Did time and events change everything? Voters will decide, eventually. — Krishnan Guru-Murthy (@krishgm) April 12, 2022

Someone's been waiting a while to use this footage, haven't they? 😂 pic.twitter.com/YeczsfyaQl — Jono (@jonoread) April 12, 2022

Law & Order anyone? They broke their own rules. Both of them. Prime Minister & Chancellor.

People dying, NHS staff risking their lives, loneliness & horror in care homes. Millions stayed at home.@conservatives does breaking the law matter to you or not? https://t.co/umPqanoFCs — Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) April 12, 2022

I’m afraid to say that I think this is a resigning matter.

The only question is – who should I order to resign..?#PartyGate #JohnsonOut78 https://t.co/9SUP846zQ6 — Parody Boris (@Parody_PM) April 12, 2022

Boris Johnson has constantly said he wasn’t going to receive a fixed penalty notice, so he must have been ambushed by it. — Tom Peck (@tompeck) April 12, 2022

There's be lots of chat about Westminster goings-on for the next few days. Can Johnson survive? Will Tory MPs wait for the local election results? Does Ukraine make it all less relevant? All of that. But the real question is about what kind of country we are. — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) April 12, 2022

Gosh…I wonder if anything else he says isn’t quite the truth? #Partygate — Gabby Logan (@GabbyLogan) April 12, 2022

If you think you're having a rough day, Carrie Johnson is desperately trying to figure out how to remove £70,000 wallpaper without damaging it. Poor thing. — RD Hale (@Skye_City) April 12, 2022

• No rules were broken

• Some events may have breached guidelines but no laws were broken

• Some laws may have been broken but the PM was not present

• Some laws may have been broken, the PM was present but didn’t break them

• The PM and chancellor have fixed penalty notices — James Ball (@jamesrbuk) April 12, 2022

If I was one of the two Leeds students fined £10,000 for organising a snowball fight while the #CovidRestrictions were on, I might be feeling a little aggrieved this lunchtime — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) April 12, 2022

Ministers/Civil Servants/Staff. Leaving party. Nos 10 & 11 Downing Street. BYOB. Details to follow. — Rory Bremner 💙🇺🇦 (@rorybremner) April 12, 2022

Remember when he got so mad because Allegra Stratton joked about parties he was fined for attending https://t.co/lfkdX8rQnZ — James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 12, 2022

He's currently texting donors asking if anyone can lend him fifty quid. — Adam Kay (@amateuradam) April 12, 2022

The PM now has no defence. When he told Parliament that all the rules were followed, he was lying. He hadn’t followed the rules himself and he knew that. He has been fined. Government requires moral authority. He must resign now. — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) April 12, 2022

not sure Boris Johnson’s brilliant strategy of saying “wait until the police investigation is over” tactic has paid off — James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 12, 2022

Boris Johnson is the first sitting Prime Minister in history to have broken the law — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) April 12, 2022

