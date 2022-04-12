It goes from bad to worse for Rishi Sunak.

After a string of revelations about his billionaire wife’s tax affairs, the chancellor will now be slapped with a police fine for attending a lockdown-busting Downing Street party.

It comes after the Metropolitan Police announced 30 additional fines on Tuesday in relation to Operation Hillman, which is looking into breaches of Covid-19 regulations at the top of Government.

A No 10 spokeswoman said: “The Prime Minister and Chancellor of the Exchequer have today received notification that the Metropolitan police intend to issue them with fixed penalty notices.

“We have no further details, but we will update you again when we do.”

The revelation of Sunak’s law-breaking has reminded many of a statement he made to MPs in December, when he unequivocally said: “No, I did not attend any parties.”

That denial has now been decimated. Labour’s Angela Rayner tweeted out the video, writing: “Another lie.”

