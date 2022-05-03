Last week, it was revealed that the Tory MP for Tiverton and Honiton, Neil Parish was caught, not once but twice, watching porn on his phone in the Commons. He has since resigned, after trying to cling on for a while.
It was a week of sleaze (as ever sadly) and there was also a huge row about a Mail on Sunday article that claimed Tory MPs accused Angela Rayner of crossing and uncrossing legs, akin to Sharon Stone in Basic Instinct, to put the PM off during PMQs.
So they are both the same right? Well most people would say no, however one person seemed to link the two.
In a tweet, Lance Forman a former Brexit Party MEP tried to compare the two, he wrote: “If Neil Parrish is having to resign for watching porn in the Commons, surely Angela Rayner should have to resign for actively and willingly participating in porn in the Commons.”
It comes as a Government minister has rejected calls for an all-women Tory shortlist for the by-election to replace disgraced MP Neil Parish amid concerns about a culture of sexism and misogyny at Westminster.
Some Conservatives – including Caroline Nokes, the chairwoman of the Commons Women and Equalities Committee – want the party to ensure its candidate in the Tiverton and Honiton by-election is a woman.
Reactions
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
Related: Neil Parish has mentioned broadband in the Commons 58 times – mainly concerning slow connection speeds