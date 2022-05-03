Last week, it was revealed that the Tory MP for Tiverton and Honiton, Neil Parish was caught, not once but twice, watching porn on his phone in the Commons. He has since resigned, after trying to cling on for a while.

It was a week of sleaze (as ever sadly) and there was also a huge row about a Mail on Sunday article that claimed Tory MPs accused Angela Rayner of crossing and uncrossing legs, akin to Sharon Stone in Basic Instinct, to put the PM off during PMQs.

So they are both the same right? Well most people would say no, however one person seemed to link the two.

In a tweet, Lance Forman a former Brexit Party MEP tried to compare the two, he wrote: “If Neil Parrish is having to resign for watching porn in the Commons, surely Angela Rayner should have to resign for actively and willingly participating in porn in the Commons.”

If Neil Parrish is having to resign for watching porn in the Commons, surely Angela Rayner should have to resign for actively and willingly participating in porn in the Commons.@CommonsSpeaker — Lance Forman (@LanceForman) May 1, 2022

It comes as a Government minister has rejected calls for an all-women Tory shortlist for the by-election to replace disgraced MP Neil Parish amid concerns about a culture of sexism and misogyny at Westminster.

Some Conservatives – including Caroline Nokes, the chairwoman of the Commons Women and Equalities Committee – want the party to ensure its candidate in the Tiverton and Honiton by-election is a woman.

The misogyny continues, a vile comment: https://t.co/QpY1Sjjgo8 — Jayne Moorby (@JayneMoobs) May 2, 2022

Hey @BorisJohnson, where do I send my "Sexist of the Year" nomination? This guy has to be a shoo-in, surely? https://t.co/5fwZRpdYxo — Colleen Hawkins (@Lady_Colleen) May 2, 2022

The four years of the Corbyn leadership really led people like this to believe they’re immune from libel laws.



That’s not how the real world works. I hope @AngelaRayner asks for an apology and costs – this is disgusting. https://t.co/qU8rUn7GKg — Aaron Bastani (@AaronBastani) May 2, 2022

And the prize for tw@ of the day goes to 👇 https://t.co/1JYpx9Meay — Dr Sophie Llewellyn-Jones OBE (@anainsin) May 1, 2022

Lance Forman here. Demonstrating once again that he is the very worst of everything. https://t.co/wZDof2vbQe — Otto English (@Otto_English) May 1, 2022

And it gets worse. pic.twitter.com/3tN3knm0iS — Otto English (@Otto_English) May 1, 2022

Just checking, @AnnieTrev, is Lance Forman still one of your advisers on Agri-Dood trade, & if so, do you think it's appropriate for him to continue in that kind of official role with your department following his despicable and disgusting comments today regarding Angela Rayner? — Emily Thornberry (@EmilyThornberry) May 1, 2022

