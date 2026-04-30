Elon Musk is being mocked over some of the exchanges reported from his court trial against Sam Altman and OpenAI.

Musk is suing Sam Altman and OpenAI mainly over what he sees as a betrayal of the company’s original mission.

The Tesla CEO, who co-founded OpenAI with Altman, claims he was misled by as the organisation moved away from its non-profit roots toward a for-profit model.

He alleges that OpenAI has become less transparent and more commercially focused than originally promised. Musk is seeking changes such as a return to a nonprofit structure and limits on how the company operates.

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OpenAI and Altman deny these claims, saying their current structure is necessary to fund advanced AI development and that Musk’s accusations are unfounded.

They say Musk is motivated by jealousy and regret for walking away from the company in 2018, and accuse him of trying to take down an AI rival to his xAI company.

This week, the trial got underway between the two sides and on Wednesday Musk took to the stand to be questioned by OpenAI’s lawyer.

The BBC reports that Musk was “combative under questioning” and accused lawyer William Savitt of trying to “trick” him with overly complicated questions.

Meanwhile, the Verge reported that Musk “refused to answer yes or no questions with yes or no” during an “absolutely miserable cross-examination.”

One particular exchange reported by the Verge from the courtroom has gone viral online though, which perhaps says everything you need to know about Musk.

At one point, Musk was asked whether he had read an email sent to him by OpenAI outlining a proposed corporate restructure.

The Tesla CEO said h had only read the first section of the document which explained that contributors should consider their investments as donations that may have no return.

When asked by Savitt why he hadn’t raised objections at the time, Musk said he hadn’t “read the fine print” of the email.

Savitt then pointed out to the billionaire that the document was only four pages long.

The exchange has since gone viral online, with many mocking Musk for his ignorance and some would say idiocy

i have a conspiracy theory that Elon Musk is illiterate. — CopperCandy🍬 نور (@RevolutionRoars) April 30, 2026

People actually put their faith into this mans hand to lead them to greatness.

A doofus that is unable to read a four page document. — Bellamy Wayne (@TheDark_ViKing) April 30, 2026

four pages and still treated like ancient scripture — Grace Bailey (@Grace_Baileyy) April 30, 2026

And here we're trusting him to take us to Mars 😭 — Arya (@AryaTalkz) April 30, 2026