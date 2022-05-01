Parliament is facing a reckoning to improve its reputation after a senior Tory admitting he twice watched pornography in the Commons capped a series of scandals.

Neil Parish bowed to pressure to say he would resign as MP for Tiverton and Honiton after viewing the material in the chamber during a “moment of madness”.

The 65-year-old select committee chair, who is a farmer by trade, said he first accidentally viewed porn after looking at tractors online before later acting deliberately.

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle is calling for “radical” reform to working practices after a series of bullying and sexual misconduct offences involving MPs.

Calling for urgent action, Sir Lindsay suggested staff should no longer be employed by the parliamentarians they work for to address a series of “serious allegations”.

He was considering moving to an outside body employing aides as Parliament’s reputation was feared to have hit a new low.

Reactions

A lot of people have picked up on the tractor excuse and made some amusing comments on social media:

1.

I shouldn't click on this, but I can't help myself…https://t.co/OqpcaVa5TS — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) April 30, 2022

2.

"I drove to a castle to test my eyesight"

"I didn't know I was at my own birthday party"

"I accidentally looked at porn after looking for tractors"

The UK Government really are the smartest of us. — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) April 30, 2022

3.

To be fair to Neil Parish, the word 'tractors' is quite similar to 'free porn videos'. — Parody Boris (@Parody_PM) April 30, 2022

4.

After a tory MP resigned for accidentally looking at pornography when searching for tractors, the corn farmers guild are looking at changing their group name from 'cornhub' — Dave (@davechannel) April 30, 2022

5.

Damn, accidentally opened porn again whilst looking for the weather forecast. — Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) April 30, 2022

6.

7.

I actually think being a Tory MP might be more embarrassing than being caught watching porn at work — Matt Lucas (@RealMattLucas) April 30, 2022

8.

I accidentally turned on BBC Politics when I was trying to watch Babestation last night. — THE SECRET TORY 🗽 (@secrettory12) April 30, 2022

9.

I was trying to look at tractors in parliament but accidentally googled hardcore pornography pic.twitter.com/pzOXoq5t15 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 30, 2022

10.

Well, who had “tractor porn by-election” on their 2022 bingo card? https://t.co/pXhbQLvetP — James Ball (@jamesrbuk) April 30, 2022

11.

the tractor porn Tory is still nowhere near the worst Tory in Parliament — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) May 1, 2022

12.

really surprised that Neil Parish has resigned for tractor porn when there is a war on I mean now is not the time surely — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) April 30, 2022

13.

🤣🤣🤣 is tractor porn a thing? pic.twitter.com/I31sMBnofo — Sir Maguire (@maguire_of) April 30, 2022

14.

When watching tractor porn, does he get a Massey Fergus-on?* — Sue Perkins 💙 (@sueperkins) April 30, 2022

15.

This is the tractor porn tories fear most pic.twitter.com/TjedxDseqv — Labourite 🌹🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇵🇰 (@Iabourite) April 30, 2022

16.

What idiot called it 'tractor porn', and not 'cum by harvester'? https://t.co/u0HpMAQ3fl — Andrew R (@ExcelPope) April 30, 2022

Related: Neil Parish denied there was a cultural problem in Parliament just days before having whip removed for watching porn in Commons