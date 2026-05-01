The Green Party leader has apologised for sharing a post on social media criticising the actions of police officers apprehending the suspect in the Golders Green attack.

The Green Party leader retweeted a post on X which condemned the officers for “”repeatedly and violently kicking a mentally ill man in the head when he was already incapacitated by Taser.”

The repost from Polanski had sparked anger from other political leaders and Met Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley, who said the politicians actions will “have a chilling effect.”

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Now, Polanski has apologised for the post, which he said he ‘shared in haste.’

In a statement shared on Friday, he said: “Everyone in leadership has a responsibility for lowering the temperature at a time of such tension.

“Police responses to emergency situations such as these do need later reflection in the right forums, but I accept that social media is not the appropriate channel for doing so,” he added.

Polanski said he had invited Sir Mark to “meet with me to discuss the police response and the wider issues raised in his letter”, the BBC reports.

in his letter to Polanski, Rowley said the post he shared was “inaccurate and misinformed commentary” and that police officers “are nothing short of extraordinary.”

“Without their efforts to stop him I dread to think what the outcome could have been,” he said.

He added: “London’s Jewish communities are scared. They have experienced a series of targeted attacks on the community, and they expect our officers to act, protect them.

“That is exactly what our officers did yesterday. Your decision to criticise these officers, using your public profile and reach, will have a chilling effect.”