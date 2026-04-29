The State Department is issuing limited-edition U.S. passports to commemorate the 250th anniversary of American independence.

The new passport designs will prominently feature President Donald Trump’s image on the inside cover, per Fox News.

Mock-ups of the passports reveal Trump’s image surrounded by the text of the Declaration of Independence and American flag along with the president’s signature in gold. Another page features the famous painting of the founding fathers at the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

READ NEXT: US journalist pulls off best Trump gotcha of all time

The passports, set to release this summer, are part of the Trump administration’s broader “America250” celebration, which also features a Grand Prix race on the National Mall in August and a UFC fight on the White House South Lawn in June.

“As the United States celebrates America’s 250th anniversary in July, the State Department is preparing to release a limited number of specially designed U.S. passports to commemorate this historic occasion,” State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott told Fox News Digital.

Pigott maintains the passports will include the “same security features that make the U.S. Passport the most secure document in the world.”

The commemorative U.S. passport cover features the words “United States of America” prominently enlarged at the top, positioned above the national crest. The back cover, on the other hand, will feature an American flag with “250” centred between the 13 stars featured on the 1777 version of the flag.

'An astonishing development here…'



Simon Marks reacts to the White House's 'radical redesign' of the American passport. pic.twitter.com/CifO4BbkbX — LBC (@LBC) April 28, 2026

A State Department official told Fox News Digital that the new designs will be available to “any American citizen” who applies for a passport when the rollout occurs and will continue as long as supplies last.

The passports, however, will only be available at the Washington Passport Agency.

Reacting to the unhinged design on X, journalist Lewis Goodall described the design as “complete banana republic stuff.”

“Genuinely tragic to see,” he added.

If true, complete banana republic stuff. Genuinely tragic to see. https://t.co/U3D0wUPdPp — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) April 28, 2026

Americans are gearing up for a festive summer of nationwide celebrations that have been years in the making.

An Interior Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital, “Under President Donald J. Trump, America’s 250th birthday will be marked by a once-in-a-lifetime celebration that encapsulates the American spirit — including a spectacular fireworks display at Mount Rushmore that honours our history at the monument that symbolises those who built it.”

The National Mall in Washington, D.C., will transform into the “Great American State Fair” from June 25 to July 10, 2026, featuring rodeo-style events, a Ferris wheel, and pavilions from all 50 states and territories.