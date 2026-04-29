King Charles gave Donald Trump a taste of his own medicine during his speech at the White House state dinner.

During the speech, Charles referenced comments Trump had previously made accusing European nations of relying on the US for defence since World War Two.

During a speech at Davos, Trump had claimed that without America, Europe and the UK would be “speaking German.”

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In his White House speech on Tuesday, the King hit back at the president’s comments with a joke.

He quipped: “You recently commented, Mr. President, that if it were not for the United States, European countries would be speaking German.

“Dare I say that, if it wasn’t for us, you’d be speaking French.”

The comment, which was a reference to colonial conflicts between Britain and France before US independence in 1776, drew big laughs from those in attendance, with Trump also seeing the funny side.

A lot of jokes from King Charles tonight.



“You recently commented, Mr. President, that if it were not for the United States, European countries would be speaking German. Dare I say that if it wasn't for us, you'd be speaking French” pic.twitter.com/9EyxNMLxCR — Acyn (@Acyn) April 29, 2026

This wasn’t the only joke Charles made during his speech, with the monarch also referencing Trump’s renovations to the East Wing for his infamous $400m ballroom.

“I am sorry to say that we British, of course, made our own attempt at real estate redevelopment of the White House in 1814,” he said, when British soldiers torched the building.