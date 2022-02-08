Boris Johnson is resisting fresh demands to apologise for the Jimmy Savile smear he levelled at Sir Keir Starmer after police had to rescue the Labour leader from a mob.
The PM condemned the actions of the protestors but it has further angered many who blame Johnson for spreading disinformation about the Labour leader.
Last week Mr Johnson falsely claimed Sir Keir “used his time prosecuting journalists and failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile” while Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).
Sir Keir was bundled into a police car for protection near Parliament on Monday as he faced baseless allegations of “protecting paedophiles” from protesters shouting about Savile.
At least six Conservatives, including a former Cabinet minister, joined MPs from across the political spectrum in linking the harassment to the baseless claim which Mr Johnson made while under pressure over the partygate scandal.
The PM, or whoever runs his account, took to Twitter and wrote: “The behaviour directed at the Leader of the Opposition tonight is absolutely disgraceful. All forms of harassment of our elected representatives are completely unacceptable. I thank the police for responding swiftly.”
Reactions
From these reactions it seems his comment was far too little too late for the PM.
