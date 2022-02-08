Boris Johnson is resisting fresh demands to apologise for the Jimmy Savile smear he levelled at Sir Keir Starmer after police had to rescue the Labour leader from a mob.

The PM condemned the actions of the protestors but it has further angered many who blame Johnson for spreading disinformation about the Labour leader.

Last week Mr Johnson falsely claimed Sir Keir “used his time prosecuting journalists and failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile” while Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Sir Keir was bundled into a police car for protection near Parliament on Monday as he faced baseless allegations of “protecting paedophiles” from protesters shouting about Savile.

At least six Conservatives, including a former Cabinet minister, joined MPs from across the political spectrum in linking the harassment to the baseless claim which Mr Johnson made while under pressure over the partygate scandal.

No surprise the conspiracy theorist thugs who harassed @Keir_Starmer & I repeated slurs we heard from @BorisJohnson last week at the despatch box.



Intimidation, harassment and lies have no place in our democracy. And they won’t ever stop me doing my job. pic.twitter.com/Io4JBJoHfQ — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) February 7, 2022

The PM, or whoever runs his account, took to Twitter and wrote: “The behaviour directed at the Leader of the Opposition tonight is absolutely disgraceful. All forms of harassment of our elected representatives are completely unacceptable. I thank the police for responding swiftly.”

The behaviour directed at the Leader of the Opposition tonight is absolutely disgraceful. All forms of harassment of our elected representatives are completely unacceptable.



I thank the police for responding swiftly. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) February 7, 2022

Reactions

From these reactions it seems his comment was far too little too late for the PM.

1.

Appalling threats & abuse aimed at @Keir_Starmer & @DavidLammy as they walked by Parliament today. Shd never have any place in our democracy. Thank you @metpoliceuk for support.



For mob to be using same vile conspiracy theories as Boris Johnson brings even more shame on this PM — Yvette Cooper (@YvetteCooperMP) February 7, 2022

2.

They were responding to your own deliberate & despicable lies. But you know this, ‘Big Dog’. https://t.co/gIia2nooon — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) February 7, 2022

3.

4.

I presume there will be a follow up Tweet apologising for your outrageous remarks in the Commons which directly provoked these appalling scenes. You should immediately go to the House and make a statement apologising. It's the right thing to do. Do. The. Right. Thing. https://t.co/vuelQ7u77o — Iain Dale ⚒️ (@IainDale) February 7, 2022

5.

"Hey, he defends sex offenders", lies the PM.



"HE DEFENDS SEX OFFENDERS" shouts a mob.



"This behaviour is disgraceful" says the PM



"……." say Tory MPs



You spineless, irresponsible toadies https://t.co/nzYEqkHV1p — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) February 7, 2022

6.

7.

The government front bench is the political wing of the mob. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) February 7, 2022

8.

the worst thing about tonight’s mob attack on Keir Starmer and David Lammy is that Boris Johnson will be at home thinking “at least no one is talking about partygate” — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) February 7, 2022

9.

BREAKING: Boris Johnson has condemned threats of violence aimed at the leader of the opposition after his words incited threats of violence towards the leader of the opposition x — Laura Kuenssberg Translator (@BBCLauraKT) February 7, 2022

10.

This is precisely the kind of thing that happens when you pretend (in order to distract from other areas of your life where you’ve also been a dick) that the opposition let a prominent paedophile get away, you fucking pie. — James Felton (@JimMFelton) February 7, 2022

11.

It is absolutely outrageous that actions have consequences. #KierStarmer https://t.co/dQjXcJdbwA — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) February 7, 2022

12.

If you dedicate your platform to dripping venom into people’s ears, you don’t get to be outraged when it turns out some of them were poisoned. https://t.co/eGjoNzyhOO — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) February 8, 2022

13.

Just like Farage with Jo Cox, this festering wart tries to distance himself from the consequences of his own actions.



It isn't false equivalence. Farage & his ilk will always be responsible for creating the toxicity that led to Jo's death.



I will never forgive them. https://t.co/LnNVFnVPJa — That Baratheon Girl 🍷🇪🇺🌹 (@baratheongirl) February 8, 2022

14.

This wasn’t “all forms of harassment,” though. It was harassment incited by YOU. https://t.co/l2JShq8Fnk — Joanne Harris (@Joannechocolat) February 7, 2022

15.

This is probably the most cynical tweet from the prime minister yet https://t.co/sZ28jfwtGv — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) February 7, 2022

16.

Boris Johnson calls out abuse of Keir Starmer tonight – yet makes no mention of his own role in it… https://t.co/HwMoGFpMst — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) February 7, 2022

17.

Siri, show me the world's leading hypocrite. https://t.co/7NEAQLwuXK — Laurence Unboxed (@Laurence_in_EU) February 7, 2022

18.

All your fault you sleazebag https://t.co/2DhsDxkvTY — Dom Joly (@domjoly) February 7, 2022

19.

This would not have happened if you hadn’t deliberately repeated a lie in Parliament propagated by far right Facebook groups. A formal retraction of the slur is needed followed by an apology & your resignation along with every Cabinet Minister who refused to condemn your behavior https://t.co/sX6F9VHFQq — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) February 7, 2022

