Diplomatic efforts to defuse the tensions around Ukraine have continued with French President Emmanuel Macron arriving in Kyiv the day after hours of talks with the Russian leader in Moscow yielded no apparent breakthroughs.

Mr Macron met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as fears of a possible Russian invasion mount.

Moscow has massed more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine’s borders but insists it has no plans to attack.

The Kremlin has demanded guarantees from the West that Nato will not accept Ukraine and other former Soviet nations as members, halt weapon deployments there and roll back its forces from Eastern Europe — demands the US and Nato reject as non-starters.

Mr Macron sat down with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday for talks that lasted more than five hours.

After the long meeting, almost longer than the table they sat at, the two leaders emphasised the need for more talks while also registering their disagreements.

Mr Putin noted that the US and Nato have ignored Moscow’s demands but signalled his readiness to continue the negotiations.

He also warned that Ukraine’s accession to Nato could trigger a war between Russia and the alliance.

Reactions

The ramping up of tensions is very troubling, however some people found some amusement, at the two leaders sitting so far apart at the table.

Today's Macron-Putin meeting seems to be going well. pic.twitter.com/ZcAbIAMtT3 — Ben Riley-Smith (@benrileysmith) February 7, 2022

There is more space between Macron and Putin than between the Russian troops and the Ukrainian borders. pic.twitter.com/nBaqrg89dE — Sébastien Gobert (@SebaGobert) February 7, 2022

Wow. This Putin-Macron meeting is really something pic.twitter.com/xjY6Tp3waY — Paul Massaro (@apmassaro3) February 7, 2022

Macron and Putin agree to settle Ukraine's fate over a game of air hockey pic.twitter.com/hEhSiMAZeP — robert shrimsley (@robertshrimsley) February 7, 2022

Macron: “Could you pass the salt please?”

Putin: pic.twitter.com/szmbGvosfY — Paul Krisai (@PaulKrisai) February 7, 2022

Summary of today's Putin – Macron meeting 😅 pic.twitter.com/dri5O4Mv6F — Abdylvehab (@abdylvehab) February 7, 2022

🇫🇷🇷🇺 Picture of the meeting that's ongoing between the President Macron and Putin.



❌ Isn't a zoom call closer . pic.twitter.com/bZdP8KqJj1 — The RAGE X (@theragex) February 7, 2022

Putin and Macron win the prize for the most awkward dinner party ever … pic.twitter.com/JfpZAfpEYR — Storm (@StormHuntley) February 7, 2022

What a cozy little table Putin has set out for negotiations with Macron! pic.twitter.com/VUkNDH9vxg — Eleanor Beardsley (@ElBeardsley) February 7, 2022

Very interesting photo of the meeting between Putin and Macron.

It was as if Putin had called his dog and said, "Come on, boy." pic.twitter.com/kMIbjCYgeh — Spriter (@spriter99880) February 7, 2022

