Activists decided to put up a special ‘blue plaque’ for Elon Musk at a London Tesla dealership to honour his $1 trillion pay packet.

On Thursday, 75% of shareholders at the electric car firm approved the nose-bleed inducing pay package at their annual general meeting.

If Musk achieves a set of targets, including raising Tesla’s market value to $8.5tn from $1.4tn, over the next decade, then he will stand to earn almost $1tn (£760bn).

To honour the history-making pay packet, the good folk at Everyone Hates Elon decided to put up a ‘blue plaque’ at the Tesla dealership in Tottenham.

It reads: “World’s first trillionaire Elon Musk.

“Could have solved world hunger but funded fascists instead. Bellend.”

Perfectly put.

Everyone Hates Elon also put up one of their now-iconic bus stop posters to commemorate Musk’s pay packer.

The poster, displayed near the Tottenham dealership, reads: “Imagine having a trillion dollars and still being the world’s biggest loser.”

Everyone Hates Elon have done it again (Getty Images)

Wonderful work.

The Tesla board have tried to justify the pay package by arguing Musk would have left the company if it had not been approved.

At the Tesla AGM, Musk took to the stage after the deal was passed at the meeting, which he labelled as “sick.”

He said: “What we’re about to embark upon is not merely a new chapter of the future of Tesla, but a whole new book.

“Other shareholder meetings are snoozefests but ours are bangers. Look at this. This is sick.”

Along with needing to increase Tesla’s value almost six-fold over the next ten years, Musk also needs to get a million self-driving Robotaxi vehicles into commercial operation, the BBC reports.

Tesla sales have declined since the start of the year after Musk inserted himself front and centre in Trump’s presidency, although the relationship between the two seemingly collapsed in the spring.