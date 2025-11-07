A WW2 veteran who appeared on Good Morning Britain has said that winning WW2 ‘wasn’t worth it’.

Veteran, Alec Penstone, was just 15 when the war broke out in 1939.

He volunteered as a messenger throughout the Blitz where he says he spent his teenage years ‘pulling bodies out of bombed buildings’.

READ NEXT: The far-right has hijacked our flag; it’s time to reclaim it

He then joined the Navy after promising his father he wouldn’t serve on the frontlines due to the horrors his dad had seen in WW1.

Alec then served on submarines and aircraft carriers before he took part in the D-Day landings.

Ahead of Remembrance Sunday this weekend, Penstone was asked what the day meant for him and whether he had a message to viewers at home.

He replied: “My message is, I can see in my mind’s eye those rows and rows of white stones and all the hundreds of my friends who gave their lives, for what? The country of today?

“The sacrifice wasn’t worth the result.”

When asked by Adil Ray what he meant by this, Penstone added: “What we fought for was our freedom, but now it’s a darn sight worse than what it was when I fought for it.”

Responding to the veteran, Kate Garraway said: “Alec, I’m sorry you feel like that and I want you to know that all the generations that have come since, including me and my children, are so grateful for your bravery and all the other service personnel.

“It’s our job now to make it the country that you fought for, and we will do.”

You can watch the moment below.