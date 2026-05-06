The US government has admitted their priority in Iran is now to restore things back to how they were before Donald Trump started the war there.

There can be no doubt that Trump’s war in Iran is one of the stupidest in history. Along with being completely unnecessary – no matter how many times he tries to convince people Iran was on the verge of building a nuclear bomb – it has also gone disastrously for the US and has almost certainly sparked a global economic crisis.

And finally, it seems like this is dawning on some of Trump’s administration, who are effectively admitting the priority of the war now is to just get back to square one.

READ NEXT: From TACO to NACHO: Trump lands brutal new nickname amid Hormuz crisis

The war has caused a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, stopping movement through one of the most important shipping routes in the world.

The blockade has caused oil prices to soar, and is expected to spark another cost of living crisis as food and energy prices follow suit and inflation rockets.

There are even concerns the ripple effects of the blockade could lead to job losses here in the Britain.

So, all of the US’s priorities are now focused on reopening the Strait of Hormuz and returning things to how they were before Trump and Israel decided to start bombing Iran.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio admitted this as he spoke to reporters on Tuesday.

Rubio also said that the initial US operation in Iran, Epic Fury, is over and that the US was now focused on Project Freedom. This is the name of the operation to get ships moving through the Strait of Hormuz again, an operation that ended up being paused by Trump less than 48 hours after it began.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio: "The operation is over – Epic Fury. We are done with that stage of it." pic.twitter.com/XjtTx1sbIB — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) May 5, 2026

After claiming the US still “holds all the cards” in the conflict, he said: “Our preference is for the straits to be opened to the way they’re supposed to be open, back to the way it was.

“Anyone can use it, no mines in the water, nobody paying tolls. That’s what we have to get back to and that’s the goal.”

Marco Rubio says the goal of the war in Iran is now to restore it "back to the way it was" before Trump started the war in Iran pic.twitter.com/G1E9qyxMc4 — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) May 5, 2026

In a viral post on X, one person described it as the “funniest moment in the history of American foreign policy.”

This is literally the funniest moment in the history of American foreign policy. https://t.co/1Mfw1whxOa — Shaiel Ben-Ephraim (@academic_la) May 6, 2026

Meanwhile, CNN’s Jim Sciutto laid bare the stupidity of it all.

“The administration is announcing the end of the war in effect without having achieved regime change, ending Iran’s nuclear program or eliminating its missile program,” he wrote.

“Its focus is now on solving a problem which didn’t exist prior to the war: a closed or nearly-closed Strait of Hormuz.”