Tesla shareholders are set to make Tommy Robinson fan and bile spewer extraordinaire Elon Musk the first ever trillionaire.

On Thursday, 75% of shareholders at the electric car firm approved the nose-bleed inducing pay package at their annual general meeting.

If Musk achieves a set of targets, including raising Tesla’s market value to $8.5tn from $1.4tn, over the next decade, then he will stand to earn almost $1tn (£760bn) .

Yes, the man who wants has been covering the legal fees of a racist thug, spreading violence-inciting lies about the UK, guided Donald Trump into the White House, made a dodgy salute at his inauguration has been rewarded with a trillion dollars by the very company whose share price he tanked through his insanity.

The Tesla board have tried to justify the pay package by arguing Musk would have left the company if it had not been approved.

At the Tesla AGM, Musk took to the stage after the deal was passed at the meeting, which he labelled as “sick.”

He said: “What we’re about to embark upon is not merely a new chapter of the future of Tesla, but a whole new book.

“Other shareholder meetings are snoozefests but ours are bangers. Look at this. This is sick.”

Along with needing to increase Tesla’s value almost six-fold over the next ten years, Musk also needs to get a million self-driving Robotaxi vehicles into commercial operation, the BBC reports.

Tesla sales have declined since the start of the year after Musk inserted himself front and centre in Trump’s presidency, although the relationship between the two seemingly collapsed in the spring.