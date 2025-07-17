Elon Musk has mocked Donald Trump for his comments claiming that files related to investigation into Jeffrey Epstein are a “hoax.”

On Wednesday, the president told reporters in the Oval Office that the idea there were more significant files related to Epstein’s case was a “big hoax perpetrated by the Democrats and some stupid Republicans.”

Following this, Musk took to X where he wrote: “Wow, amazing that Epstein ‘killed himself’ and Ghislaine is in federal prison for a hoax.”

“He should just release the files and point out which part is the hoax,” the president’s former ‘first buddy’ added.

Last month, Musk had posted on X that Trump was in the Epstein files amid their messy break up. The Tesla CEO later deleted the post and issued a grovelling apology to the president.

In recent weeks, there has been fury amongst MAGA fanatics over the Trump administration’s declaration that there are no more files of significance that need to be released surrounding Epstein’s case.

The furore was sparked after the US Department of Justice and the FBI concluded there was no client list and that the disgraced financier did indeed take his own life in prison – going against conspiracy theories held by large parts of the MAGA movement.

This was despite years of Trump calling for the release of files relating to the case of convicted sex offender Epstein, and his own Attorney General Pam Bondi having said a copy of the list was sitting on her desk.

Some of his most staunch supporters have reacted furiously to the move, believing the Trump administration is covering up the truth behind the case.

Trump had hit out at some of his supporters for their “interest” in more files being released and whether or not there was a supposed ‘client list’ of people who had associations with the late sex offender.

And in a post on Truth Social, he labelled his own supporters gullible “weaklings” for questioning the transparency of a secretive government inquiry into Epstein.

