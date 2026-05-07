he purported suicide note of Jeffrey Epstein has been released by a Federal Judge, and the internet is seeing this for the first time.

The document was released on Wednesday after the New York Times investigation unveiled the note’s existence. The news organisation then submitted a legal petition for the courts in New York to release it.

It has been alleged that Jeffrey Epstein’s cellmate in New York City, Nicholas Tartaglione, found the note after Epstein’s unsuccessful suicide attempt in July 2019. It is claimed this note was written weeks before he was found dead in his cell.

How was Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide note released?

According to reporting, Epstein’s cellmate Tartaglione was serving life in prison for a quadruple murder. The former police officer is said to have found Epstein ‘unresponsive’ in their cell, per The Guardian.

However, Jeffrey Epstein later alleged that he was attacked by Tartaglione, a former police officer.

According to official records, Epstein insisted he was not suicidal in the weeks leading up to his death.

After the note came to light, it was passed to Tartaglione’s legal team as a defence against any future claims of assault from Epstein. The note was sealed as Tartaglione’s appeal of his previous murder convictions, until The New York Times petitioned its release

What does Epstein’s suicide note say?

The note reads in full:

They investigated me for months – FOUND NOTHING!!! It is a treat to be able to choose one’s time to say goodbye. Watcha want me to do – Bust out cryin!! NO FUN – NOT WORTH IT!!

Who is in the ‘Epstein files’?

The revelation of Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes has sent shockwaves around the world, and the circumstances of his death, alongside the connections of the financier to the halls of political and financial power around the world continue to fuel conspiracy theories across the internet.

Since Epstein’s death, there has been much discussion over the extent of these connections, dubbed the ‘Epstein files’.

President Donald Trump made it a key part of his election campaign to release the files, and has since drawn criticism from the left and right for his perceived failure to root out Epstein’s connections in the USA