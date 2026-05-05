Activists from Everyone Hates Elon projected ant-Jeff Bezos messages on his New York penthouse and other buildings ahead of the Met Gala.

On Monday evening, one of the biggest nights in the fashion calendar took place as some of the world’s most famous people attended the 2026 Met Gala.

The annual event is a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute and is an opportunity for celebrities and design houses to put on some of the boldest looks you’ve ever seen.

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This year’s edition has had controversy surrounding it though, thanks to its new honorary chairs, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos.

The billionaire couple are also lead donors for the event, with critics accusing Bezos of buying influence at the prestigious fashion ball.

In the lead-up to the event, the British activist group Everyone Hates Elon carried out several stunts to protest against Bezos’s involvement.

This included placing some 300 bottles of fake urine throughout the Met last week, in reference to multiple employees at Amazon claiming they didn’t get bathroom breaks.

Everyone Hates Elon’s last hurrah took place on Sunday evening, when the group projected slogans onto the billionaire’s residence, and also onto the iconic Chrysler and Empire States buildings.

This included calls for Bezos to pay more tax and people to boycott the event.

Earlier in the week, the group had projected a video of testimony from 72-year-old Mary Hill onto Bezos’s penthouse.

Hill is an Amazon warehouse worker who says she struggles to live paycheck to paycheck while battling cancer.

She has been at the forefront of a campaign for better working conditions for older Amazon employees.

In the video, Hill called for the Met Gala to honor the company’s workers instead of the billionaire.