Elon Musk has said he regrets some of the posts he shared about Donald Trump during their social media fall out last week.

Musk and the US president went back and forth with each other in front of the eyes of the world in an explosive online spat sparked by the Tesla CEO’s criticism of Trump’s tax bill.

The billionaire had labelled it a “disgusting abomination” just days after leaving his role in Trump’s administration.

But now, Musk has backtracked on some the posts he shared in the argument.

In a grovelling post, the billionaire wrote on X: “I regret some of my posts about President Donald Trump last week. They went too far.”

It’s fair to assume that Musk might be referring to one particular post in which he claimed Trump was in the Epstein files.

The claims were denied by the White House and Musk has since deleted the post.

He also wrote that Trump’s ‘big beautiful’ bill would “caused a recession in the second half of the year,” claimed that the Republican would not have won the election without his help and called for him to be impeached.

Most of these posts have also been deleted.

In response, the president said Musk had “lost his mind” and threatened to cancel the contracts the tech mogul has with the US government.

This all prompted Musk’s company Tesla to suffer its biggest one day drop in stock price in its history, whilst MAGA insider Steve Bannon called for him to be deported.

