Elon Musk has called Donald Trump‘s major new tax and spending bill a “disgusting abomination.”

Just days after Musk left his role in Trump’s administration, he has launched a scathing attack on the government.

Trump’s Congressional spending bill has been described by the president as the “big beautiful bill” and is at the centre of his spending plans.

However, it is facing stiff opposition from members and supporters of his own party, with many unhappy that it will allow the government to borrow more money whilst also including multi-trillion dollar tax breaks.

Now, the man who made it his number one aim to get Trump into the White House has called the bill a “disgusting abomination.”

In a post on X, Musk said he “can’t stand it anymore,” writing: “This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it.”

I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore.



This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination.



Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 3, 2025

This coming from the man who spent $250m on Trump’s presidential, spoke at his campaign rallies, appeared at his inauguration, joined his government and even decided to turn the White House into a Tesla car lot.

It seems that Musk is finally seeing the consequences of his own actions.

The White House has dismissed Musk’s comments, claiming Trump already knew the Tesla’s CEO’s thoughts on the bill.

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Tuesday that “the president already knows where Elon Musk stood on this bill.”

She added: “This is one, big, beautiful bill. And he’s sticking to it.”

Last week, Musk left his Special Government Employee role in the White House as his 130-day spell came to an end. But his exit was also mired in stories of a growing rift between him and the president.

Musk openly criticised Trump’s policies such as his ‘liberation day’ tariffs, and in a recent interview with CBS News he continued to distance himself from some of the decisions made by the administration.

Related: Elon Musk left with black eye after ‘being punched’ by his five-year-old son