Everyone is saying the same thing after Donald Trump falls up the stairs in a recent appearance.

The US President was travelling to Maryland when the fall occurred, and now the footage is being assessed by the internet.

The 78-year-old was climbing the stairs to Air Force One on Sunday, June 8, as he headed to Camp David, a federal government retreat in the wilderness of Maryland.

He was set to meet with military leaders to discuss the possibility of invoking the Insurrection Act in response to immigration raids happening in Los Angeles.

The President could be seen tripping up the stairs as he boarded the aircraft.

Trump nearly falls flat on his face while struggling to walk up the steps to Air Force One today pic.twitter.com/yksOLpWfZh — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) June 8, 2025

He attempted to brush off the blunder as he continued up the stairs without looking back.

Now, people reacting to the clip can’t help but compare it to similar mishaps from former US President Joe Biden.

During his four-year term in Washington, Biden had his fair share of trips and blunders, something Mr Trump wasn’t shy about bringing them up during his election campaign.

In 2023, 82-year-old Biden tripped over a sandbag at an Air Force graduation ceremony in Colorado.

Trump labelled the moment as ‘not inspiring’ adding: “I hope he wasn’t hurt. I hope he wasn’t hurt…

“You don’t want that.”

Furthermore, President Trump once referenced a stumble Biden had two years ago while climbing the stairs of Air Force One, saying: “Joe Biden can’t even walk up a flight of stairs on Air Force One.”

The irony…

The internet has obviously shared their reactions to the clip, with one saying: “Watch as Biden almost trips and falls backwards to his death as he has difficulty walking up some stairs. I’m sorry, that’s Trump.”

Watch as Biden almost trips and falls backwards to his death as he has difficulty walking up some stairs. I’m sorry, that’s Trump. pic.twitter.com/P8pwwhQIgV — 𝕐𝕠𝕦 𝕔𝕒𝕟 𝕔𝕒𝕝𝕝 𝕞𝕖 𝔸l 🌐 𝕏 (@ShitzN_Giggles) June 8, 2025

BREAKING: Trump STUMBLES while climbing Air Force One. Remember how the media reacted when Biden did this? Make this video go viral. pic.twitter.com/pBi6Yt9ilO — Trump Lie Tracker (Commentary) (@MAGALieTracker) June 8, 2025

“If this was President Biden, the media would be losing mind,” said another.

BREAKING: In a stunning moment, Donald Trump almost face planted while boarding Air Force One. If this was President Biden, the media would be losing mind. Because it’s Trump, crickets. pic.twitter.com/UCAXQgDtaK — Democratic Wins Media (@DemocraticWins) June 8, 2025

I seem to remember a clip just like this that got shared a billion times during the Biden era. https://t.co/mqq7PJOSwl — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) June 8, 2025

Trump stumbles, almost falls, climbing up the stairs to Air Force One. If this were Biden, right-wing media would be playing it on a nonstop loop. pic.twitter.com/2retcbhFye — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) June 9, 2025

Donald Trump: “Joe Biden can’t even walk up a flight of stairs on Air Force One…We have somebody that doesn't have a clue representing us.”



Joe Biden, Barack Obama & Hillary Clinton: “😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣” pic.twitter.com/jIgmBqAvfB — Canada Hates Trump (@AntiTrumpCanada) June 9, 2025

Related: ‘Not what we voted for’: Latinas For Trump founder slams President’s immigration policy