US President Donald Trump and Elon Musk have been involved in a public feud over the past few days.

Before their public fallout, the two seemed inseparable.

Since Trump got elected for his second run as President of the United States, Elon Musk has been by his side and was even appointed as the head of Trump’s newest department, The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

DOGE’s objective is to tackle ‘wasteful spending’ over various government departments.

However, the billionaire’s time with the Trump administration came to an end following an argument over government spending.

Although Musk’s departure was expected, the aftermath was not.

Nearly a week ago, Musk made a sensational claim in a post on X saying that Donald Trump is “in the Epstein files”, completely turning on his former partner in political power.

Musk added in a follow-up tweet: “Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out.”

However, the SpaceX CEO has backtracked on his claims, as the tweets have subsequently been deleted.

He’s also said he regrets some of the posts he made, writing on X: “I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far.”

Since the major claims made by Musk, Trump has spoken to the press in his Oval Office. The President was asked whether after all that’s been said their relationship was over.

“I would assume so, yeah,” he told NBC News’s Kristen Welker. “I’m too busy doing other things.

“You know, I won an election in a landslide. I gave him [Musk] a lot of breaks, long before this happened, I gave him breaks in my first administration and saved his life in my first administration, I have no intention of speaking to him.”

Trump then goes on to add that there would be ‘serious consequences’ for Musk if he decided to fund any future Democratic campaigns.

However, he didn’t disclose what these consequences would entail.

