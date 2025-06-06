Former Trump advisor Steve Bannon has called for Elon Musk to be ‘deported from the US immediately’ after the bitter falling out between him and the president.

On Thursday evening, the ‘first buddy’ relationship between the world’s richest man and the world’s most powerful man finally imploded in very public fashion.

In a series of posts on X and Truth Social, Musk and Trump went back and forth in an argument that was kicked off when the Tesla CEO slammed the president’s new tax and spending bill.

What followed were posts ranging from Musk claiming that Trump was in the Epstein files to Trump threatening to cancel Musk’s government contracts.

Now, MAGA insider Bannon, who was an advisor to Trump during his first term as president, has called for a “formal investigation” into Musk’s immigration status.

Speaking to the New York Times, he said: “They should initiate a formal investigation of his immigration status because I am of the strong belief that he is an illegal alien, and he should be deported from the country immediately.”

Later, on his “Bannon’s War Room” live webcast, the MAGA ally claimed Musk “is illegal, and he’s got to go.”

Musk was born and raised in South Africa, before he emigrated to Canada and then the US, where he became a citizen.

It was reported by the Washington Post last year that Musk had worked illegally in America before he got his citizenship, which has sparked questions from Bannon and other Musk critics over whether he is in the US legally.

Bannon has been a frequent critic of the Tesla CEO. Earlier this year, he accused Musk of “putting his own interests first” ahead of the nation’s.

The ‘first buddy’ relationship between Musk and Trump has exploded in the last few days. After doing everything in his power to get Trump elected and then spending months working in his government, Musk has turned on the president after leaving his administration.

In particular, he has be critical of Trump’s new tax and spending bill, called the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

After Musk slammed it as a “disgusting abomination,” Trump said in the Oval Office on Thursday that he was “very disappointed” in the billionaire.

He said: “Elon knew the inner workings of this bill better than almost anybody sitting here, better than you people”

“All of a sudden, he had a problem, and he only developed the problem when he found out that we’re going to have to cut the EV mandate.”

In the ensuing social media spat, Musk asked his followers if there should be a new political party for the “80% in the middle,” claimed Trump would never have won the election without his support and alleged that the Republican was in the Epstein files.

Meanwhile, Trump said Musk was “wearing thin” before threatening to cancel Musk’s government contracts, such as deals SpaceX has with NASA.

