Elon Musk has claimed that Donald Trump is part of the Epstein files in a the latest of a tirade of posts on X aimed at the President of the United States.

Musk and Trump have had a rather frosty breakup in recent weeks following Musk’s departure from the president’s cabinet and a subsequent argument over government spending.

While Trump was happy to see America’s national deficit increase, that was where the Tesla mogul drew the line.

However, it would appear that Musk has been rather rattled by the recent events, to the point where he has completely turned on his former partner in political power.

The former first buddy made a sensational claim in a post on X on Thursday evening at 20:10 (BST) saying that Donald Trump is “in the Epstein files”.

He added that this is “the real reason they have not been made public”.

Time to drop the really big bomb:@realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public.



Have a nice day, DJT! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2025

He proceeded the message with the words “time to drop the really big bomb”, suggesting that whatever the SpaceX billionaire is claiming to refer to, it might not be all positive.

In a response to his own post he then wrote: “Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out.”

The post has been viewed 25 million times at the time of writing.

In other matters, Musk also asked his following if he should “create a new political party in America” which he claims would “actually represent the 80% in the middle.

82.5% of people out of one million voters said yes.

