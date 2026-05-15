Elon Musk has accused Nigel Farage of ‘lying’ about claims the billionaire wanted him to say certain things in exchange for a huge donation to Reform.

You don’t need to cast your mind too far back to remember a time when Farage was happy to be very pally with Musk.

Less than a year and a half ago, Farage met with him at Mar-a-Lago and described him as “cool” amid reports that the Tesla CEO was eyeing up a huge $100 million deal to Reform.

READ NEXT: Nigel Farage bought £1.4m property shortly after getting £5m from crypto billionaire

But it wasn’t long before the bromance fell apart as Musk realised Reform just weren’t quite racist and extreme enough for him.

And it’s safe to say there seems to be know way back for Farage with the world’s richest man, after the latest spat between the pair.

Speaking to the Sun this week, Farage answered some questions about the undeclared £5m payment he received from Thailand-based crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne in 2024, shortly before he announced he would be standing as an MP in the general election.

Farage told Harry Cole he “can’t be bought by anyone, not even Elon Musk!”

When Cole asked him what happened between the two, Farage claimed Musk had “wanted to give us [Reform] a load of money if I said certain things publicly and I refused.”

Farage did not disclose what Musk had wanted him to say, but added: “I didn’t do it, I made an enemy of Elon Musk but that shows you I’m my own man, I make my own mind up.”

The clip was shared by one account on X who claimed Farage had defamed Musk.

The billionaore responded under the post: “Farage is lying.”

Farage is lying — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 14, 2026

Last year, Musk called for Farage to be replaced as Reform leader and has since decided to throw his support behind the likes of Tommy Robinson and Rupert Lowe.