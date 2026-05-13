Katie Hopkins has issued a public apology to Zarah Sultana over false statements she made about the Coventry South MP.

In March this year, Hopkins had written in a post on X that Sultana was “friends with terrorists” and accused her of inciting violence.

Now, the former hatred-filled Apprentice contestant has issued an apology for her comments.

In a post on X, Hopkins wrote: “On behalf of their client, Zara [sic] Sultana, Bindmans Media and Information Law Practise Group requires that I publish the following statement on X, and that such statement must be clearly visible and pinned to my profile for a continuous period of no less than 24 hours:

‘On 30 March 2026, I published a post on my X account addressed to Zarah Sultana in which I stated that she encourages and incites violence and is friends with terrorists.

‘Those statements are false. I was wrong and offer my sincere apologies to Ms Sultana for the harm and distress caused to her.’

“It is my very great pleasure to do this, and I reiterate my sincere and repeated offer to meet with Miss Zara Sultana in person to resolve our differences.”

Here’s a screenshot of the apology, in case Hopkins decides to quickly delete the post once the 24 hours are over:

(X)

The post has been widely shared online, including by Sultana, with the Your Party co-founder encouraging people to retweet Hopkins’ apology.

She also pointed out that Hopkins had still managed to misspell her name in the apology.

By the way, for future reference it’s Z-A-R-A-H. — Zarah Sultana MP (@zarahsultana) May 13, 2026

Let’s also have a quick reminder about what Katie Hopkins has previously said about apologising: