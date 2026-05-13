Katie Hopkins has issued a public apology to Zarah Sultana over false statements she made about the Coventry South MP.
In March this year, Hopkins had written in a post on X that Sultana was “friends with terrorists” and accused her of inciting violence.
Now, the former hatred-filled Apprentice contestant has issued an apology for her comments.
In a post on X, Hopkins wrote: “On behalf of their client, Zara [sic] Sultana, Bindmans Media and Information Law Practise Group requires that I publish the following statement on X, and that such statement must be clearly visible and pinned to my profile for a continuous period of no less than 24 hours:
‘On 30 March 2026, I published a post on my X account addressed to Zarah Sultana in which I stated that she encourages and incites violence and is friends with terrorists.
‘Those statements are false. I was wrong and offer my sincere apologies to Ms Sultana for the harm and distress caused to her.’
“It is my very great pleasure to do this, and I reiterate my sincere and repeated offer to meet with Miss Zara Sultana in person to resolve our differences.”
Here’s a screenshot of the apology, in case Hopkins decides to quickly delete the post once the 24 hours are over:
The post has been widely shared online, including by Sultana, with the Your Party co-founder encouraging people to retweet Hopkins’ apology.
She also pointed out that Hopkins had still managed to misspell her name in the apology.
Let’s also have a quick reminder about what Katie Hopkins has previously said about apologising:
I have never apologised for anything I’ve said. I find it very disappointing when people apologise. You should have the positive moral attitude to stand by what you say,