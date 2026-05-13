There’s been a furious reaction after Sky News journalist Sam Coates repeatedly described pictures of Keir Starmer as “propaganda” and “fake news.”

After a day of calls for him to resign, Starmer carried out some prime ministerial duties as he visited a group of apprentices in London.

Images were the released of the visit, in which Starmer could be seen laughing and smiling.

Later in the day, Sky News showed these photos during their live broadcast from outside 10 Downing Street.

Keir Starmer was seen smiling in pictures of him meeting construction apprentices in London alongside Secretary of State for the Department for Work and Pensions, Pat McFadden (WPA Pool/Getty Images)

But as the photos, taken by the Press Association, were shown on screen, Sky News’ deputy political editor Sam Coates went on a bizarre rant about how they were “government propaganda.”

He told viewers: “We have to say about these stills, huge health warning on them, these are government propaganda photographs.”

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Believing the photos had been taken by Number 10, Coates said: “They’ll have taken 100 of them and they’ll only pick the ones of him [Starmer] smiling, so do not take these as concrete proof that he’s happy.”

“This is as close to fake news as we can get,” he added. “You can trust pictures when they come from Sky News or an accredited news agency like PA.”

“You’re looking at fake news pictures, that try to tell you a story, these pictures come from Number 10, so distrust the story you’re looking at.”

It was later pointed out to Coates by his colleague Mark Austin that the photographs had in fact been take by PA.

Sam Coates: "These are govt propaganda pictures… this is as close to fake news as you can get… you can trust pictures from PA… you're looking at fake news pictures… that come from No.10"



Mark Austin: "These are PA photographs & not No.10 photographs as we said earlier." pic.twitter.com/61yosP18By — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) May 12, 2026

Coates’s comments sparked a furious reaction online, with many concerned about the fact he had accused Starmer’s government of spreading “fake news.”

What the FUCK?



Sam Coates at Sky News warning the public that photos released by No 10, of Starmer, are “government propaganda” and “fake news”.



He repeatedly tells people to NOT trust the photos.



No broadcaster should show this level of overt bias. It is BEYOND fucked up. pic.twitter.com/nqLNLKJMXA — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) May 12, 2026

This was really peculiar from Sam Coates at Sky. He seems increasingly out of his depth. You’d expect this sort of biased breathless hysteria on GB News, not Sky, the rest of whose political team are stellar. A lot of this recently – it isn’t journalism. pic.twitter.com/T4wCbDOUot — Brendan May (@bmay) May 12, 2026

Sam Coates on @SkyNews at the moment, calling a government release of pictures of Keir doing his job at an event for apprenticeships, as "Government Propaganda" I will write to Offcom, he's quite deranged and unsuitable to be a journalist. He's gone mental #SackSamCoates — David Williams (@dr72w_david) May 12, 2026

Sam Coates is utterly disgraceful. He should be sacked for lying to the public. https://t.co/2MzZOA6GCm — Kate Wilton (@KateWilton1) May 12, 2026

This is freaking insane.



Sam Coates should be forced to resign, live on Sky News.



That's despicable and dangerous disinformation. https://t.co/DebIrbTfEF — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) May 12, 2026

Coates’s comments came towards the end of a day during which dozens of Labour MPs called for Starmer to resign as prime minister.

Starmer has so far resisted these calls, telling his Cabinet on Tuesday that he has no intention of stepping down.

On Wednesday, the Labour leader held a short meeting at Number 10 with Wes Streeting, who is widely considered to be one of the PM’s main leadership threats.

This comes ahead of the King’s Speech, in which King Charles will set out the government’s planned new laws.