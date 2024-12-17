Nigel Farage has met with Elon Musk in person at Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago resort in Florida (16/12).

The Reform UK party leader met the Tesla billionaire with Nick Candy also in attendance.

It comes after Musk was reported to be mulling a $100 million deal with the UK party, despite being a resident of the United States of America.

“We had a great meeting with Elon Musk for an hour yesterday. We learned a great deal about the Trump ground game and will have ongoing discussions on other areas”, Nigel Farage and Nick Candy said.

“We only have one more chance left to save the West and we can do great things together.

“Our thanks also to President Trump for allowing us to use Mar-A-Lago for this historic meeting. The special relationship is alive and well.”

They met at Mar-A-Lago on Monday (yesterday)



Nigel Farage and Nick Candy said: “We had a great meeting with Elon Musk for an hour yesterday. We learned a great deal about the Trump ground game and will have ongoing discussions on other areas.



"We only have one more chance… pic.twitter.com/CfQupzSG8m — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) December 17, 2024

Related: Marina Purkiss slams media for ‘sanitising’ the likes of Jacob Rees-Mogg