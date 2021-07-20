Yesterday was ‘Freedom Day’ but some people appeared to have missed the memo, with protestors descending on Westminster to demonstrate against restrictions that no longer exist.

Scotland Yard said 11 people were arrested during the anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protest, which saw demonstrators block a road and force traffic to a standstill.

Protesters held signs and chanted “freedom” as they gathered in Parliament Square on Monday after almost all remaining coronavirus restrictions were lifted in England.

The Metropolitan Police said, shortly after 3pm on Monday, that officers continued to respond to the demonstration in central London.

In a post on Twitter yesterday, the force added: “Our policing operation continues, sadly officers have been met with hostility while engaging with crowds.”

Footage posted on social media shows some protestors clashing with officers in the middle of the road on Parliament Street near Westminster Underground station, where hundreds of demonstrators had gathered.

Bottles were thrown in the direction of officers, many of whom were wearing helmets, as scuffles broke out and demonstrators shouted abuse at police in sweltering temperatures in the capital.

As expected Gillian Mckeith and Piers Corbyn were in attendance.

The People surround Whitehall. They have had enough. Freedom needs to mean exactly that ……Freedom. And no forced or mandated jabs for anyone. Choose Truth ! #NoVaccinePassportsAnywhere #londonprotest pic.twitter.com/HQkbWwmEOL — Gillian McKeith (@GillianMcKeith) July 19, 2021

Claims that the protests were peaceful are hard to substantiate based on the video below.

Meanwhile fweedom protesters

are scrapping with police on “freedom day” 🙄pic.twitter.com/DbWESFMmt6 — Ali (@ali__samson) July 19, 2021

Many were left puzzled by the unrest as freedom is surely what they wanted? But it seems haters gonna hate.

Here are some of the reactions to sum up the day’s events.

I understand that I should recognise the validity of arguments with which I don’t agree, and not dismiss those who hold them as knuckle-dragging schmucks. But then I see people protesting violently against the lockdown, ON THE DAY IT’S BEEN LIFTED and, well. — Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) July 19, 2021

At this point I’m convinced that all British people love to do is complain because what lockdown are they protesting? https://t.co/EP19k4oN7z — Pistachio 🇮🇷 (@HarleyShah) July 19, 2021

They got their “freedom”.

They’re still furious.

They’ll work out what they’re furious about later.

You can’t reason someone out of a state they didn’t reason themselves into. https://t.co/32VQLB3gxW — George Monbiot (@GeorgeMonbiot) July 19, 2021

“What do we want?”

“An end to lockdown”

“When do we want it?”

“Earlier than 00.01 today, which is over 12 hours ago” https://t.co/mSmiWHDl3B — Peter Smith (@Redpeter99) July 19, 2021

Starting to think they just like to pretend they’re oppressed https://t.co/je73Ou6OMn — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 19, 2021

Yeah that’s some moron shit right there. This might actually be the dumbest protest of all time. Not only is the thing you want wrong, but you already got it. https://t.co/YpfNKhxDN1 — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) July 19, 2021

Anti lockdown protestors show their deep grasp of a complex issue by protesting the end of lockdown. https://t.co/E6DhO9Zgt6 — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) July 19, 2021

If you’re wondering how intelligent the anti-lockdown/anti-masker crowd is, they are currently out and about protesting restrictions that lifted 15 hours ago. — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) July 19, 2021

Oh and QAnon was in attendance…

QAnon in attendance pic.twitter.com/BzrUJTzN5y — Oli Dugmore (@OliDugmore) July 19, 2021

