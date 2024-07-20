It’s a transfer that has kicked up an almighty stink in the footballing world, and Manchester United find themselves at the centre of a domestic abuse storm. Mason Greenwood was sold to Marseille for £30 million this week – but the deal has upset a number of activists.

Who is Mason Greenwood?

In 2022, Greenwood’s partner Harriet Robson uploaded several disturbing photos and audio files to social media. They documented the abuse she had suffered at the hands of the famous footballer. The graphic images and vile voice notes sparked a huge backlash.

The striker has not played for Manchester United since this incident was first reported. The case was taken to court, but ultimately collapsed. Greenwood became a pariah in his native England, and was farmed out on loan to Spanish side Getafe last season.

This week, they were able to find a permanent buyer. Marseille tied-up the multi-million pound deal, which has irked some supporters of the French outfit so much, they have organised mass donations to local anti-abuse charities. United are now being urged to do the same.

Anti-abuse activists demand Manchester United ‘donate transfer fee’

David Challen, a prominent domestic abuse campaigner who pushed for Sally’s Law to become official legislation, has implored the Red Devils to donate a portion of the £30 million fee to charities which deal with violence again woman.

Challen also lashed-out at United, saying their failure to immediately cut ties with Greenwood ‘validated’ dismissive voices.

“Manchester United should donate some of the transfer fee to women’s charities. Without those charities speaking out, he would still be at the club. Their efforts to keep Greenwood set back enormous amounts of work charities have made in tackling violence against women.”

“In United’s failure to remove Greenwood, thousands of fans who discounted men’s violence against women were immediately validated. The club should recognise the damage they have done, defending a player connected to that video and those photo’s.” | David Challen