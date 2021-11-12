Just in time for the festive season, Hernö’s four organic gins are now available from Ocado. Led by the Swedish distillery’s exemplary London Dry Gin, the range also includes Hernö Old Tom Gin, Hernö Juniper Cask Gin – the world’s first to be matured in juniper wood casks, and Hernö Sloe Gin.

Launched in 2011, with founder Jon Hillgren having developed a taste for gin on a trip to London towards the end of the 1990s, Hernö Gin Distillery was Sweden’s first dedicated gin distillery and the world’s northernmost.

Operating from a site in the village of Dala, near the the City of Härnösand in Ångermanland, the artisan gin is inspired by the natural beauty of the UNESCO world heritage area, The High Coast, which is home to the distillery.

Now available in 25 countries around the world, Hernö was the most awarded gin in Europe between 2012-2017, with Jon Hillgren having been inducted into the ‘Gin Hall of Fame’ in 2019.

Taking Hernö Gin and infusing it with organic sloe berries, Hernö Sloe Gin is matured for three months with ripe berries and finally sweetened to achieve the perfect balance between the gentle dryness of the sloe berries and the floral freshness of the base gin. It’s then bottled at 30 per cent ABV, which is relatively punchy considering its style.

Unlike many sweet, cloying examples, Hernö Sloe Gin is a relatively light sloe gin, with floral blackthorn and meadowsweet aromas joined by juniper, coming through before the sloe berries. On the palate, a jammy sweetness is initially present yet tartness soon develops, bringing plenty of balance alongside flavours of sloe, plum, further blackthorn, sweet vanilla, some almond nuttiness, and a touch of dry berries that prevails towards the exceptionally well-balanced finish with sweetness, tartness, and a whisper of lingering black pepper. Another benchmark gin from the Swedish distillery.

Hernö Sloe Gin is available from Ocado, RRP £39.95, 50cl.

