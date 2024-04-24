Cavita, the popular Mexican restaurant in Marylebone, is hosting a birthday bash to celebrate its second anniversary on Friday 24th May, from 7pm until late. This should be a very good bash indeed, with the celebration a serious roster of culinary maestros cooking alongside Adriana Cavita: Vivek Singh, the innovative force behind London’s Cinnamon Collection; Daniel Watkins, the live fire aficionado and co-founder of Acme Fire Cult; and Melissa Thompson, the multi-talented BBC Good Food Magazine columnist, whose palate for storytelling is as refined as her recipes. The five-course dinner is priced at £70, with tickets are available to purchase now.

Each of the chefs will take on one course of the menu, with Adriana kicking off and rounding out the meal. The first bite from Adriana should prime the palette with an amuse-bouche of Kumamoto Oyster Aguachile, Passion Fruit, Calamansi and Arbor Chilli. Taking on the first guest course is Melissa who is known for her love of scotch bonnet, ubiquitous in Jamaican cuisine. The hot chilli features prominently in her starter of Ceviche de Camarón – Prawn, Scotch Bonnet, Lime, Chocho, Sorrel-Pickled Red Onion, Plantain Crisps.

Onto the obligatory taco course which sees Daniel Watkins incorporate his open fire style with the Mexican flavours celebrated at Cavita. His dish is Tacos de Chicharron de Pollo – Chicken Skin Miso Crunch, Chicken Crema, Grilled Sweet and Sour Pickle. Next up, Vivek will be pulling out all the stops to bring spicy Indian flavours for the main course with his dish Venado – Grilled Venison Loin, Rajasthani Soola, Corn Sauce and Cavita’s Corn Tortillas. Traditionally, Soola are thin slices of meat, marinated in a fragrant and earthy mix of cloves, coriander, garlic, and chillies in mustard oil, that are cooked either on an open fire over stones, or threaded on skewers.

To finish off the dinner, Adriana will be serve a delicious Tarta de Chocolate – Dark Chocolate, Mexican Vanilla, Anis and Chilhuacle Chilli. Cavita’s excellent cocktail menu and a selection of wines and beers will also be on offer to enjoy throughout the evening.

As the night unfurls, the fiesta will descend to the newly opened El Bar de Cavita, where a live DJ will soundtrack a party into the small hours. All guests are welcome to join for the after party where cocktails and mezcal flights will be the order of the night.

Cavita’s birthday dinners are fast becoming a tradition, after a sell-out event last year showcasing dishes from top chefs Edson Diaz-Fuentes, Terri Mercieca and Andrew Clarke. I think this is pretty unmissable.

Friday 24th May from 7pm (arrival from 6pm) – tickets are £70 and are now on sale here.

cavitarestaurant.com | @cavita.restaurante | 56 Wigmore St, Marylebone, London