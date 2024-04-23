With some warmer nights, and even more welcome some drier skies, we can all start planning what to do with the heady onset of summer. One fun way to spend evenings within putting distance of London is at Down Hall Hotel Spa & Estate, and in particular with the return of its spectacular open-air cinema weekend in collaboration with Enchanted Cinema.

Set within the hotel’s 110-acre garden on the perfect lawn, you can experience outdoor screenings of iconic crowd pleasers, including Barbie (Friday 24th May), Dirty Dancing (Saturday 25th May) and Jurassic Park (Sunday 26th May). And it’s worth soaking up the beautiful countryside in the area before getting cosy for a movie night under the stars. It is a beautiful part of the world and if you have not experienced how special this part of Essex is then you really need to go. The hotel itself is also rather wonderful and I for one quite like the idea of staying the night….

Tickets are priced from a pretty-damn-reasonable £10.00 per person. This being England make sure you pack your comfiest blanket and a toasty hot water bottle then relax in front of the large screen with plenty of popcorn and glass of fizz at the ready.

The Hotel also promises live music local artists earlier in the evening before the film begins at 9pm. There will be plenty of food to feast on, with a dedicated outdoor paella station, as well as a pizza menu, both curated by Down Hall’s Executive Chef Robert Pearce. Plus, plenty of cocktails, bubbles and soft drinks from the hotel’s outdoor Horsebox Bar to keep you wel;, ahem, watered….

Tickets can be booked at https://www.downhall.co.uk/upcoming-events/open-air-cinema

Food and drink is sold separately from the open air cinema tickets

Down Hall Hotel, Spa & Estate, Matching Road, Hatfield Heath, Essex CM22 7AS

T: 01279 731441 | www.downhall.co.uk

Twitter: @downhall_hotel | Facebook: DownHallHotel | IG: Down_Hall