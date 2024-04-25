The Little Door & Co are an interesting group whose MO is to create venues whose feel is that of going to a party at the coolest flatshare in town. Or at least cooler than any flatshare I have ever seen, with great food, drinks and music and all sorts of silly games and distractions that come together to make for a perfect version of a house party. Their latest offering, Violet, is in my manor, Soho, and follows in the footsteps of its naughty Soho sibling, The Little Scarlet Door, and neighbourhood favourites The Little Yellow Door in Notting Hill, The Little Blue Door in Fulham, and The Little Orange Door in Clapham.

In proper Soho fashion, it is set in the former home of an iconic building, here ‘60s music venue Bag O’Nails. The Little Violet Door invites you to immerse yourself in a world where creativity, music, and British charm collide. Behind the statement Violet door, complete with vintage knocker, guests will be greeted by eclectic and contemporary interiors, drawing inspiration from the cultural tapestry of London with 80’s design features and additional muses from the music and fashion scene of the 60’s and 70’s. Colourful prints and cases of books and records adorn the walls of the flat, creating the distinctive lived-in feel that the Little Door & Co. venues are infamous for. Transporting guests to a real-life home, each room has a carefully curated identity – sending everyone home with severe flat-envy.

As with any good house party, the hub is the kitchen where guests will discover the kitchen disco complete with DJs spinning the decks from the island turntable. From teacups to tin cans, cocktails are served in home essentials and the menu draws inspiration from the flat’s expansive DVD collection whilst party food comes in the form of mezze boards, tacos and more.

Opening its doors earlier than its sister venues, The Little Violet Door is open from noon daily seven days a week for drinks, nibbles and more. You can even host a flat party of your own by hiring the basement area for an invite-only bash. But without the post-party clear up obviously.

The Little Violet Door, 9 Kingly Street, Carnaby, W1B 5PH

www.thelittlevioletdoor.co.uk – @thelittlevioletdoor

Opening hours: Monday – Saturday – 12pm – 1am Sunday – 12pm – 11pm