Amazonico, the Latin-American restaurant in Berkeley Square, has opened Octo a quite magical underground cocktail lounge and late-night bar. Hidden beyond a gold staircase beneath the restaurant, Octo has a distinct design inspired by the South American cenotes beneath the Amazon river.

Must-try cocktails include ‘The Ritual’ with Zacapa XO Rum, Mancino Chinato, Pussanga with notes of coffee and Brazilian bitters, and ‘El Tulipan’, made with Hendrick’s Neptunia gin, kumquat liqueur, passion fruit kombucha and sea flower blossom.

Guests can order a range of freshly prepared dishes from Exec. Chef Vitelio Reyes, such as snack-sized arepas, maki, langoustine pibil and, of course, the bar’s name sake octopus until 11pm every evening.

From 8pm until late, the bar’s resident DJs Andy Faisca, Tony Cortez and Trys mix electro-tropical beats with laid-back house, jazz and an energetic mix of deep tech house and disco, transporting guests to Latin America.

With Mezcal being the spirit of the moment and all things latin very much in fashion this place should be a lot of fun. Stick Bebel Gilberto on the playlist and I’m there….

To book, please visit: https://www.amazonicorestaurant.com/london/octo-the-club

Open from 6pm until late, Tuesday – Saturday

Octo, Amazonico Restaurant, 10 Berkeley Square, London W1J 6BR – 020 7404 5000