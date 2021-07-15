Mix up your day-to-day dishes with this hearty vegetarian pie recipe. It’s the perfect dish to sneak those veggies in for the whole family.

You don’t need a lot of time to create this delicious dish. With only 15 minutes of prepping time and 30 minutes of cooking time needed, you’ll have dinner ready in less than an hour.

Chefs Tip for the Puff Pastry for this Vegetarian Pie:

As the prep time for this pie is so short, remember to defrost your puff pastry completely before you start to prep. This will prevent any tearing or cracking in the pastry when you begin to roll it out. This might even prevent frustration… trust us.

A vegetarian pie’s main ingredients are, you guessed it, vegetables. In this recipe, we found that using cauliflower, broccoli, and baby marrows work great together. Courgettes are a great replacer for baby marrows. The added pop of flavour you get by adding the olives and sun-dried tomato really takes this dish to the next level. Feel free to play around with flavours and add any veggies that you feel will work best.

After the vegetable foundation has been laid for the pie, the creamy goodness is added. To reach the appropriate level of creaminess, you will be needing feta cheese, cheddar cheese, and, of course, cream. Mix in the eggs and your vegetable pie is ready for some oven time!

Vegetarian Pie Filled with Vegetables and Cheese What could be better for your immune system than to boost it with a bunch of green vegetables in this tasty vegetarian pie? Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 15 minutes Cook Time: 30 minutes Total Time: 45 minutes Servings: 4 Author: Irene Muller Ingredients 400 g 1 Puff Pastry Roll

2 tbsp antipasti sundried tomatoes chopped

1 small cauliflower grate the hard stem, then break up the florets into small portions into small florets

1 small broccoli grate the hard stem, then break up the florets into small portions into small florets

5 small baby marrows or courgettes, sliced or grated

8 8 black olives, optional, depitted and sliced

1 circle of feta cheese, crumbled

250 g cheddar cheese

6 eggs whisked with the cream or milk

125 ml cream or full cream milk

Black pepper

Baking paper Instructions Preheat the oven 180 to 190 C (350–375 F In an oven dish of your choice, spray the dish with ‘spray and cook’, (This is optional if you want to lift the pie out of the dish to serve)

Line the dish with baking paper, spray again then place the rolled pastry in the dish, unroll the pastry, the sides you can roughly tuck in over the sides

In a large bowl, combine the vegetables, eggs, cheese (not the feta cheese) and milk.

Season with black pepper Add a few of the sliced tomatoes onto the base of the pastry, then add the mixture

Sprinkle with the left-over tomatoes and the crumbled feta

Brush the pastry with water of mixed egg

Bake for 15 to 25 minutes, until the pastry is golden and the cheese is all bubbly

Once the pie is ready, allow cooling slightly

Remove the pie from the oven dish (optional) Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

