Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Overview for Friday 16 July 2021

Exposed parts of north and west Scotland seeing low cloud, drizzle and mist at times. Elsewhere, cloud towards the southeast breaking, then long spells of very warm sunshine for most.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday:

Cloudy across parts of Scotland with patchy rain or drizzle edging south. Dry elsewhere with plenty of sunshine. Becoming hot in places, especially parts of central and southern England.

London Weather forecast for today:

Early mist and patchy cloud soon clearing to leave a fine and dry day, with plenty of warm sunshine. Perhaps a little cooler on the east with an onshore breeze. Maximum temperature 27 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Very High.

UK Weather Warnings: None.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Outlook for Saturday to Monday:

Early mist and cloud soon clearing to leave plenty of warm or very warm sunshine throughout the period. Increasing risk of some isolated heavy showers on Monday.

Weather data provided by the Met Office. The UK Met Office provide weather and climate forecasts to help with those decisions so people can be safe, wel and prosperous so that every single day, people can make decisions based on the weather. Met Office are people behind the weather forecasts that feature on TV, online and on your phone in the UK. They are also trusted to help protect UK armed forces as they plan missions around the weather; and to keep technology safe with our space weather forecasts. They help the UK and other economies prosper. For example, they advise energy and retail sectors of weather that might affect consumer trends. They also help airlines reduce costs, and run safely and on schedule. For a detailed forecast of your area, go to https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/

Interested in seeing the lucky numbers and horoscopes for the day, see them here.