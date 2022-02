While Bolognese or Neapolitan ragùs tend to be some of the most internationally recognised, duck ragù is particularly popular around the region of Veneto.

With a centuries-long history surrounding the region, Venetian cuisine differs significantly from other cuisines of northern Italy. With the city of Venice defined by its heritage, the middle eastern heritage continues to permeate the city’s culture, from the Byzantine architecture through to dishes which make use of spices such as saffron, nutmeg, and cinnamon – the latter of which is featured in this duck ragù recipe.

Although pasta is not the staple carbohydrate of Venetian cuisine, duck ragù is typically served with bigoli – a tubular buckwheat pasta shape. It’s also delicious with paccheri or pappardelle, however. In typical northern Italian style, the duck ragù also has less focus on tomatoes, with the meat and aromatic herbs and spices taking centre stage. In addition to cinnamon, this recipe teams the duck legs with just a small amount of tomato, bay leaves, fresh sage, red wine, and a splash of chicken stock.

Duck ragù cooking tips

If duck isn’t available, the slow-cooked ragù can be made with other meats such as beef, pork, veal, lamb, wild boar, or venison.

The duck ragù can be made ahead of time and slowly reheated while the pasta cooks.

Considering the fact that duck legs are relatively fatty, searing the duck is crucial. As well as helping the skin to become crispy as the fat renders, it helps the meat retain its moisture while cooking.

Leave the duck to rest for at least 10 minutes before shredding. This will help to prevent the meat from becoming tough.

If using a shop-bought chicken stock, it’s worth holding back slightly on the seasoning, then tasting the duck ragù at the end of cooking and adding more salt if necessary.

Duck Ragù A slow-cooked ragù where the meat takes centre stage, complemented by a generous pinch of cinnamon. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 10 minutes Cook Time: 2 hours 45 minutes Total Time: 2 hours 55 minutes Servings: 6 Author: Jon Hatchman Ingredients 4 duck legs skin on

1 large onion finely diced

1 large carrot finely diced

1 celery stick finely diced

2 cloves garlic finely sliced

6 sage leaves finely chopped

2 bay leaves

2 tsp ground cinnamon

1 rind from wedge of Parmigiano Reggiano

300 ml red wine

400 g tinned chopped tomatoes

500 ml chicken stock

2 tbsp milk

600 g pasta such as bigoli, paccheri or pappardelle

Extra virgin olive oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Parmigiano Reggiano to taste Instructions Season the duck legs with salt and place skin-side down in a cold, large saucepan. Cook on low heat for a few minutes to render the fat, then increase the heat to medium. Cook the duck legs, turning occasionally, until browned all over.

Once browned, remove the duck legs from the pan and set aside until later.

In the same pan, add a splash of extra virgin olive oil alongside the chopped onion, carrot, and celery. Cook over low-medium heat for around 10-15 minutes, until soft and translucent. Don’t rush this process, as it makes a huge difference to the final result.

Add the sliced garlic, sage leaves, bay leaves, cinnamon and Parmigiano Reggiano rind to the pan. Increase the heat and cook for another minute or so, stirring often, until the garlic is fragrant but not burnt.

Pour in the wine and increase the heat. Cook until the wine has reduced by around 2/3, then add the tomatoes, chicken stock, freshly ground black pepper and a small pinch of salt. Return the duck legs to the pan and top up with a little water if need be, making sure the duck legs are completely submerged.

Bring the liquid to a boil, the cover with a lid and reduce the heat to low. Simmer for 2 hours, stirring occasionally.

After two hours have passed, gently lift the duck legs from the pan and place on a plate or board to rest for at least 10 minutes. If the sauce needs thickening, continue to cook on low heat, otherwise remove from the heat for now. Remove the cheese rind from the pan and discard.

Once the duck has finished resting, remove the skin and bones and shred the meat into small pieces. Return the duck to the pan with the sauce alongside 2 tbsp milk. Continue to cook on low heat while the pasta cooks.

In a separate pan, cook your pasta according to the packet instructions, until al dente, then transfer to the pan with the duck ragù. Stir and add a ladleful of the pasta cooking water to the sauce to loosen if necessary, then taste for seasoning and add more salt and pepper if need be.

Serve in bowls with a generous amount of grated Parmigiano Reggiano. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

