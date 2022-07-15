It is hot and everyone is trying to keep cool, but one senior Tory maybe took it a bit too far when he appeared Sky News.

There are rumours the Brexit failure had been on a night out, the day before.

Either way David Davis was definitely feeling the heat in the Commons in more ways than one.

'Penny Mordaunt has had no experience running the economy' – @KayBurley



"The only person who has had experience running the economy by that measure is Rishi Sunak and look where we are", says David Davis MP.https://t.co/ZTbv6x8cal



📺 Sky 501 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/ygAemUCnpl — Sky News (@SkyNews) July 14, 2022

And you could be seeing even more sweaty MPs as it is getting hotter.

An “amber” extreme heat warning for much of England and Wales is in place for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures likely to peak in excess of 35C (95F) in southern, central and eastern areas of England.

More widely in the area covered by the warning, temperatures are expected to be as high as 32C (90F), the Met Office has said, with Tuesday expected to see the peak in heat.

Reactions

The Davis appearance was just too easy to miss:

1.

there are many things Project Fear said would happen with Brexit but the state of David Davis is way beyond any of that pic.twitter.com/oiwakfOiol — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) July 14, 2022

2.

I’m David Davis and this is my 15th drink pic.twitter.com/zVDQFBv7jw — Luke Francis (@LukeFrancis88) July 14, 2022

3.

Love how David Davis has gone full on hungover libertarian hippie.



Zero fucks given! pic.twitter.com/mv463KkAeM — Mahyar Tousi (@MahyarTousi) July 14, 2022

4.

So lovely to see David Davis evolve into a metaphor.



The Brexit Promise The Brexit Reality pic.twitter.com/YtvSrH2AEY — NewsThump (@newsthump) July 14, 2022

5.

David Davis has been living on Mark Francois's sofa but Mark likes to eat fried chicken & watch the history channel war documentaries on the telly at 2am pic.twitter.com/EFrBINIFXC — David Ziggy Greene (Private Eye drawings 2011-20) (@SaHreports) July 14, 2022

6.

David Davis is the living embodiment of Brexit https://t.co/SRaaRONdKK — Rory (@Rorythough) July 14, 2022

7.

How many minutes of sleep do we think David Davis got last night? pic.twitter.com/aC2nBNm8kH — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) July 14, 2022

8.

Bold of David Davis to go on the telly looking like he just woke up on a park bench with a bit of dried sick around his mouth pic.twitter.com/1JN94Ud3KG — Fancy Brenda 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (they/them) (@SpillerOfTea) July 14, 2022

9.

How it started (last night) / how it’s going (this morning) pic.twitter.com/ALCtkm9vzc — Kitty Donaldson (@kitty_donaldson) July 14, 2022

10.

And this video is a bit odd:

David Davis aka Deadly Drunk basically telling Steve Bray "I bloody love you" https://t.co/qjLWoiuE20 — Marie-Ann Detests Tories & Brexit 🇺🇦 🇪🇺 🇬🇧 (@MarieAnnUK) July 14, 2022

