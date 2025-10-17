Match of the Day has lost hundreds of thousands of viewers following the departure of Gary Lineker from the programme.

Lineker was axed by the BBC earlier this year, having initially been due to remain with the corporation or the 2025/26 football season to front their FA Cup coverage.

But it was confirmed he would be departing fully in May after he shared an antisemitic post on social media.

However, it seems his exit has had a bad impact on ratings for the BBC’s flagship football show.

The Telegraph reports that average ratings have fallen by more than 10 per cent so far this season compared to the same period a year ago, falling from 2.68m to 2.39m.

According to the publication, Match of the Day viewing figires almost dropped below 2m on one occasion this season.

Lineker was replaced by Mark Chapman, Gabby Logan and Kelly Cates, who present the show on a rotational basis.

The audience for MOTD had been in decline before Lineker’s departure, and viewing figures this season are likely also a result of highlights being posted online on the BBC Sport website hours before the show airs on Saturday night.

Sources told the Telegraph 1.7 million people watch the clips each week on average.

Lineker had hosted the show since 1999, but his final years at the BBC were blighted by disputes between him and his employer, particularly over his use of social media.

Since leaving the BBC, Lineker has been critical of the broadcaster’s coverage of the war in Gaza.

In August, he said the BBC should “hold its head in shame” over its decision to drop a documentary about doctors working in Gaza.

He also picked up the National Television Award for best presenter this year, ending Ant and Dec’s 23-year hold on the award.