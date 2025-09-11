Gary Lineker has won a shock National Television Award as he picked up the gong for Best TV Presenter at Wednesday’s awards.

The former Match of the Day host, who left the football programme in May, ended Ant and Dec’s 23-year hold on the award, which was voted for by the public.

His NTA win comes just months after Lineker left his role as presenter of Match of the Day after 26 years, which was also his last appearance on the BBC.

This came after the corporation let go of the former England footballer ahead of schedule following a number of controversies surrounding his use of social media.

Lineker has been an outspoken supporter of Palestine, and in a moving acceptance speech he said it was “not lost on me why I might have won this award.”

After thanking the “amazing people” he’s worked with on Match of the Day over the years he presented the show, he said: “I think it demonstrates that it’s okay sometimes for us to use our platform to speak up on behalf of those who have no voice.”

With his voice starting to break, he said: “Thank you, it means the world.”

Lineker had been due to remain with the BBC for the 2025/26 football season to front their FA Cup coverage, but it was confirmed he would be departing fully in May after he shared an antisemitic post on social media.

Since leaving the BBC, Lineker has been critical of the broadcaster’s coverage of the war in Gaza.

Last month, he said the BBC should “hold its head in shame” over its decision to drop a documentary about doctors working in Gaza.