The world of automotive accessories is more than just a market for utilitarian goods. It is a space where design, engineering, and vision for the future find balance. Standing at the forefront of this industry is Arkadi Khachaturian — an extraordinary entrepreneur, a talented innovator, and a true guru of his craft. The only expert of national caliber in his field, he managed to break through the wall of conventions and became a driving force for others to follow. Today, Khachaturyan’s name is recognised among the top global experts in the industry.

Arkadi, if your business were music, which genre would you choose?

— Jazz. Because it’s a combination of improvisation and structure. Business works the same way: you need to feel the rhythm, adapt to your audience, yet keep the fundamental motif. We have a plan, but we always leave room for creativity.

Have you ever thought about working in a completely different field, far from the automotive world?

— Yes, but my thoughts always bring me back here. A car, for me, is a symbol of movement and freedom. Everything connected to it carries a special kind of energy. I could have gone into furniture, textiles, or even architecture — but I wouldn’t feel the same drive there. Car accessories are not just objects; they are a part of the daily lives of millions of people.

How do you envision the perfect accessory of the future?

— It will be smart. Not just a mat or an organiser, but something that interacts with both the car and the driver. Imagine a seat cover that regulates temperature, or a cushion that monitors your posture. To me, the accessory of the future is a synthesis of design, technology, and care for health.

Your first steps were taken in a workshop of only nine square meters. What does that place mean to you now?

— It’s my personal symbol of beginnings. Everything there was real and honest — minimal resources, maximum faith. Sometimes I go back to that memory to remind myself that every big venture starts small.

You’ve compared car accessories to a tailored suit. Why that analogy?

— Because fit is everything. A suit can be made of the finest fabric, but if it doesn’t fit well — it’s a failure. The same goes for accessories: if a mat slips or a cushion is uncomfortable, it loses its value. My goal is to create products that fit perfectly.

Were there moments when you were on the verge of giving up the entire project?

— Yes, especially during the first three years. It often felt like everything was falling apart. But those moments made me stronger. I realised that if you’re ready to quit, it means you never truly believed in your mission. And I did believe.

Today, your products are available on marketplaces and in retail chains. Yet you’re known for valuing direct interaction with customers. Why is that important to you?

— Because business without people loses its meaning. Feedback, conversations, communication — these are what help me grow. Numbers and sales matter, but human connection shows how truly useful we are.

Your attitude toward competition is calm. Aren’t you ever annoyed when others copy your ideas?

— Not at all. I take it as a compliment. They can copy the form, but not the soul of the product. Quality, attention to detail, the mindset behind the work — those can’t be replicated.

What’s the most valuable mistake you’ve made in business?

— Once, I rushed to launch a model without testing it properly. It failed. But that failure taught me never to sacrifice quality for speed. That lesson still defines our philosophy today.

What does leadership mean to you?

— Leadership means not just moving forward, but opening the road for others. For me, it’s important that not only my team follows me, but also young entrepreneurs who look at my journey and realise — anything is possible.

You often talk about the future. How do you see yourself and your company ten years from now?

— I see us as an international brand with a reputation respected anywhere in the world. But more importantly, I see a team that shares my values. Because a brand without people is just a name.

If you could describe your journey in one word, what would it be?

— Perseverance. That’s what turns dreams into reality.