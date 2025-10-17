There’s nothing quite like a Sunday roast done right – crispy roasties, towering Yorkshires, slow-cooked meats, lashings of gravy, and perhaps a Bloody Mary (or two) to ease into the afternoon. Whether you’re staying city-side or fancy a countryside escape, these five seriously good roasts in and around London offer everything from open-fire feasts to lavish sharing joints and classic pub comforts.

IN LONDON

For a Spectacular Fire-Feast

Open-Fire Sunday Roast at Ekstedt at The Yard | Westminster

Experience a bold take on the classic Sunday roast at Ekstedt at The Yard, where every dish is cooked over flames and infused with flavour from grilling, smoking, and roasting. From succulent beef short rib and tender game meats to perfectly roasted root vegetables, the menu from Michelin-starred chef Niklas Ekstedt is sure to ignite the senses. All mains come with complimentary sides including Hasselback potatoes, Yorkshire puddings, wood-oven roast apple with spices, and a crisp green salad with fermented dressing.

Roasts start at £35pp for a main course with sides, with optional starters and desserts available.

📍 Great Scotland Yard Hotel, 3–5 Great Scotland Yard, London SW1A 2HN

⭐️ ekstedtattheyard.com/sunday-roast

The Slow-Cooked Sharer

Thor’s Hammer Sharing Roast at The Alma | Wandsworth

At The Alma in South West London, Sundays are all about gathering around a feast. The ‘Sunday Better’ menu elevates the classic roast with the Thor’s Hammer – a 48-hour slow-braised shin of beef for 3–4 people, served with all the trimmings: duck fat roast potatoes, maple-glazed carrots, charred seasonal greens, giant Yorkies, and bottomless gravy.

Roasts start from £22pp, £60 for a sharer for two, or £150 for the Thor’s Hammer (serves 3–4).

📍 499 Old York Road, Wandsworth, London SW18 1TF

⭐️ almawandsworth.com

For Bloody Mary Lovers

The Brush East London Grand Café Sunday Roast | Hoxton

Shaking up Sundays in Shoreditch, The Brush East London Grand Café in Hoxton is the ideal spot for a post-market roast after browsing Colombia Road or Brick Lane. Tuck into roast striploin of beef, half roast corn-fed chicken, or a hearty mushroom wellington – each served with crispy potatoes, cauliflower cheese, roast carrots, and a Yorkshire pudding. Pair your meal with something from their Bloody Mary menu, featuring everything from the classic to smoky spiced twists.

Available 12pm–4pm every Sunday, roasts from £22 and Bloody Marys at £10 each.

📍 84–86 Great Eastern Street, London EC2A 3JL

⭐️ thebrushhoxton.co.uk

WORTH TRAVELLING FOR

A Classic Country Roast

The Cock | Hitchin, Hertfordshire

The newly opened gastropub The Cock in Hitchin takes the traditional Sunday roast seriously. Expect Herefordshire rump of beef, Blythburgh Farm pork belly, North Devon roast chicken, or a goat’s cheese and field mushroom wellington – all served with crispy roasties, cauliflower cheese, buttered baby carrots, Yorkshire puddings, and proper gravy.

Available 12pm–5pm every Sunday, roasts from £22.

📍 8 High Street, Hitchin SG5 1BH

⭐️ thecockhitchin.co.uk

Top Quality Cuts

Sopwell House’s The Brasserie | St Albans

Set within the tranquil countryside of Sopwell House, the newly refurbished Brasserie offers a refined Sunday roast experience with premium cuts such as 28-day aged Angus striploin of beef and Gloucester Old Spot pork belly. Each plate is served with fluffy yet crisp roast potatoes, seasonal vegetables, Yorkshire puddings, and rich homemade gravy – all enjoyed in timelessly elegant surroundings.

Available 12:30pm–3pm every Sunday, £27 per person.

📍 Cottonmill Lane, St Albans, Hertfordshire AL1 2HQ

⭐️ sopwellhouse.co.uk